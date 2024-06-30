For the Love of Biodiversity

For the Love of Biodiversity

Sunday, June 30, 2024 6:11 pm


Senator Babafemi Ojudu, right, and Dr. Babajide Agboola

Senator Babafemi Ojudu, right, and Dr. Babajide Agboola

Babafemi Ojudu

I was thrilled to host Dr. Babajide Agboola for a two-day visit at The Farm last week. Babajide, a vet, birdwatcher, and conservationist, possesses an extraordinary understanding of the environment and nature. His company is like being with a living nature encyclopedia, making him the perfect person to handle the Ekiti Biodiversity Project.

His knowledge extends beyond nature and includes expertise in various other subjects. He embodies true education, a refined specimen of humanity. His adeptness at naming and detailing the uses of virtually all plants is impressive.

Examining biodiversity in the green belt

Examining biodiversity in the green belt

On top of that, at the sound of a bird’s chirp, he can easily identify its name and peculiarities. Within a mere hour of arriving at the farm, he had cataloged 13 different birds along with their information. He’s brimming with ideas on how a pristine environment can lead to a richer and more rewarding life, and he’s incredibly practical about it.

As soon as I was introduced to Babajide by another gentleman, Mr Babajide Fajuyi, the tourism entrepreneur and influencer and grandson of the late Col Adekunle Fajuyi , we immediately arranged a visit Mr Olatunde Olatilu a man who quietly but determinedly tends to hectares of plantations, regenerating trees that are going extinct and cultivating others which I, as a layman, never knew could be grown. At the GADEF Tree Nursery, I was amazed by the variety of trees and plants, native and non-native to Nigeria. Witnessing the nursery sparked new hope in me that we may be able to preserve these beneficial plants for future generations, such as the locust bean trees.

Examining a plant

Examining a plant

Babajide’s visit was a truly transcendent two-day experience for me, and I cannot thank him enough for his conservation work across our beautiful state. His presence was incredibly beneficial and impactful. His intellectual energy is deeply inspiring, and I would love to have the opportunity to exchange ideas with him regularly.

The value he brought to my immediate environment with the plants he introduced is immeasurable, and thanks to his birdwatching activities, I now know the names and characteristics of all the birds on The Farm. We even harvested maize, boiled it with the cob and leaves, and ate it in the traditional way, just like our grandparents used to. This maize, not the GMO variety, is the white-colored maize of our youth, which is sweeter and more nutritious but is being driven to extinction by the dominance of the yellowish variety in recent years.

We also enjoyed unripe plantain Amala, made and packaged on the farm, with fresh rorowo vegetable, garnished with iru, and the fishes harvested and dried on the farm. What a splendid time we had. Please come back soon, Babajide.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    Creating Job Creators: How Governor Radda Emerges 2024 MSME Friendly Governor Award
    Munira Abdullahi 6 hours ago

    Taking The Budget Process To The People
    South East Governors' Forum met in Enugu 7 hours ago

    South East Governors move to secure Nnamdi Kanu’s release
    IBEDC 9 hours ago

    IBEDC Announces Adjustment in Electricity Tariff for Band A Customers
    the signing ceremony 12 hours ago

    Funding for Formerly Excluded Entrepreneurs in Nigeria by FMO, FCMB and the European Commission
    Adventures of a Guerilla Journalist by Babafemi Ojudu 13 hours ago

    My memoir, Adventures of a Guerilla Journalist, is finally coming out this year.
    Kunle Ojeleye 22 hours ago

    Ebi Npa Wa: A Letter to the Yoruba
    Funso Aiyejina 1 day ago

    Nigerian writer Funso Aiyejina dies at 75