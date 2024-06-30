AFN To hold Southwest Conference in Abeokuta

Adejoke Adeleye, Ogun

The South West Zone of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has concluded its plans to hold the 2024 South West Athletics Conference tagged “Abeokuta SWAC 2024”.

AFN in a statement released to sport writers in Ogun by the SouthWest media coordinator Biodun Alabi is scheduled for 3rd-6th July 2024.

Keynoted speakers is Professor Tunde Makanju supported by Special Guests are Chief Segun Odegbami former Captain of the Super Eagles, Chief Nikola Olopade the Founder of Nilayo Sports Mgt and Mr Tunde Popoola

NOC SG among others.

The Conference Chairman is Distinguished Ranking Senator Olamilekan Adeola, the Senator Representing the Yewa Senatorial District of Ogun State.

The Executive Governor of Ogun State His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun CFR is the Chief Host and Special Guest of Honour of this event which is the biggest athletics conference in the southwest of Nigeria.