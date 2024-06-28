Nollywood titan, Asiegbu, apologises to Uzodimma over scandalous video recording

A veteran of the Nollywood, Mr. Ejike Asiegbu has apologised to Governor Hope Uzodimma on behalf of his colleagues over the recent scandalous video recording at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport which had long gone viral.

The said video which brought out the faces of Mr. Asiegbu, Fred Amata, Keppy Ekpenyong, Gloria Nobert Young, Grace Amah and Uche Nnanna-Maduka and was anchored by the latter, and had portrayed the Governor as responsible for the power outage at the arrival lounge of the airport when the actors and actresses arrived the place about a fortnight ago for an event at Ohaji Egbema area of Imo State.

Uche Nnanna-Maduka had also in the video pejoratively called out Governor Uzodimma and his government in most condescending manner as well as the administration of his Party at the centre.

In a veiled response on The News Giant, an online platform, over the public outrage generated by the video, Asiegbu not only regretted the action of his colleague, but urged Governor Uzodimma to find a place in his heart to forgive them.

He wrote: “I most respectfully apologise on behalf of my colleague Uchenna Maduka to my friend, brother, elder statesman, and Governor, His Excellency, Chief Dr. Hope Uzodimma for the embarrassment this video may have caused him.

“While I do not come from Imo State, I am married to a wonderful and loving wife from Imo State. Besides, we Abia State people, were part of the old Imo State and so would always want the very best for Imo State and it’s people because we are all brothers and sisters.

.” Let me state for the records that we are men and women of honour and integrity and not swayed by apples and carrots as Mr Oguwike has maliciously adduced and it is a testament to unsubstantiated claims with a view to giving a dog a bad name just a hang it….”

Earlier, Mr Asiegbu had distanced himself from the video recording by Uche Nnanna-Maduka, in a message he sent to his colleague who is part of Governor Uzodimma’s administration. He said: “Tell His Excellency that I apologise and not aware of this until you brought it to my notice. But we don’t further need to exacerbate this matter.”

Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum/ Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma (second left) with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State (left), Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum/Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatai AbdulRahman (second right) condoles with Vice President Kassim Shettima on arrival from Kano for the burial of his mother- in-law who passed recently, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja … Wednesday.

—