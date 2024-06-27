Take Actions That Will Alleviate Suffering in Nigeria, Catholic Bishops Tell Government

Thursday, June 27, 2024 11:28 am


NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

 

Catholic Bishops under the Abuja Episcopal See have called on government across all levels to work hard to ease the suffering in the country. The clergymen made this known via a pastoral declaration issued at the end of their two-day meeting in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. Read by Bishop William Avenya of the Catholic Diocese of Gboko during the celebration of Holy Mass at Saint Williams Cathedral, Lafia, the group said the rising cost of commodities has stifled the ability of families to afford the basic needs. They said they identify with such family units. “We have witnessed the continuous rise in the prices of essential commodities in the market. Owing to this, most families are under financial stress as they are unable to make ends meet. We stand in solidarity with those in the lower income bracket and call on the government to expedite actions that would bring long-lasting relief and succour to the ordinary people.”

The eight bishops who head the dioceses that comprise the Abuja Episcopal See also expressed deep worry about the insecurity in their jurisdiction and across the country. They regrated that some members of the Catholic faith as well as churches have been affected by the deplorable security situation. They therefore “called on the government at all levels to be more proactive in and decisive in dealing with the monster that has bedevilled our country as security of lives and properties is its primary statutory responsibility,” the statement read in part.  The church leaders also called for the empowerment of the youths to ensure that they don’t indulge in criminal activities. To this end, they called on the government and individuals to come to positively engage the young men and women.

Another burning issue raised by the fathers of the Church was illegal mining. They called for measures to ensure conformity with regulations in all mining operations. Also, they called on politicians to reconnect with the ordinary people, to identify with their conditions and the state of affairs of the electorate. “We encourage politicians to return to the grassroots to identify with the plight of the electorate, especially in these harsh and tough economic times.”

On the matters of faith, the Ministers noted with concern, the infiltration of religious groups posturing as Catholic. They said notice has been taken of the “establishment of some churches with the appendage “Catholic”. They therefore called on unsuspecting members of the Catholic Church to be wary of such organisations and always confirm from their parish priests before identifying with any congregation, where such confusion exists.

The two-day meeting also considered the support for the training of seminarians as well as appointment of priests as provincial chaplains of some pious and laity groups in the Province, according to the statement which was endorsed by Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, the Archbishop of Abuja and Metropolitan of Abuja Ecclesiastical See as well as Bishop David Ajang of the Diocese of Lafia and secretary of the bishops. The See is made up of Abuja Archdiocese, Idah, Oturkpo, Makurdi, Katsina-Ala, Gboko, Lokoja and Lafia Dioceses.

 

