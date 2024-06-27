Edo Assembly Speaker walks Deputy Majority Leader out of plenary over improper dressing

Thursday, June 27, 2024 10:29 am


By Jethro Ibileke

By Jethro Ibileke

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku on Wednesday ordered the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Natasha Osawaru, out of plenary over improper dressing and wearing of dark glasses.

Natasha Osawaru who represents Egor Constituency in the House is the granddaughter of Benin billionaire, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

The member representing Ikpoba Okha Constituency, Hon Nicholas Asonsere, who earlier raised a point of order, noted that the Deputy Majority Leader’s mode of dressing was against the rules of the House.

“This hallowed Chamber is a sacred home. We will not continue to accept or allow anybody to bring it to disrepute.

“We have tolerated enough of the attitude and behaviour of some honourable members, so to speak, and if we do not correct this now,  it will become a precedent for others to emulate, if not now and shortly.

“Please, Mr Speaker, if I have the permission, I want to crave the indulgence to read some rules of the House sections and subsections.

“We have our own Bible which is often referred to as the rules of the Edo State House of Assembly, upon which we are being guided. Any member that violates or contravenes the rules is punishable by the law,” he said.

The Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku while ordering the Deputy Majority Leader to leave the chamber, said the action was by the House rules and not his own making.

“Improper dressing and wearing of dark [glasses] is not allowed in this House. It is not me that said it, but the House rules. So, please, let us always comply with these rules,” he added.

 

 

