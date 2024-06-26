Why Police declared Niger Delta militant,” General Gabriel Asabuja, wanted 

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 12:39 pm


Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

 

Former Niger Delta militant leader Gabriel General Asabuja has been declared wanted by the Police authorities in Rivers State on Tuesday, following a video where he threatened violence.

The decision to invite the former Niger Delta militant leader for questioning was disclosed by the Rivers State Commissioner for Police Tunji Disu said when he appeared on a Television Programme.

Asabuja was seen in a viral video making some strong comments amid the local government council crisis rocking Rivers State.

According to the Police boss,

“You cannot prepare a video and start firing and threatening people not to move around and do what they are expected to do in town and expect the police will fold their hands. We are working towards it. We have invited him and he does not want to come but we will do what we want to do.

We are looking out for him.”“He is wanted. That is correct,” the Rivers State Commissioner said on the current affairs show.

But police authorities in the state have warned against violence, saying they are ready to deal with anyone who foments trouble in the state.

It would be recalled that the militant leader had earlier warned local government chairmen who were insisting on tenure elongation to perish the idea and leave office and allow peace to reign in the state.

The state has been embroiled in crisis since last year over the disagreement between Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

 

 

