On Dangote Refinery Fire Outbreak, No Cause for Alarm- Management

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 5:07 pm


Dangote Refinery

Dangote Refinery

There was a fire outbreak today, Wednesday, 26 June 2024  at Dangote Refinery’s Effluent Treatment Plant, ETP.

However, the management of Dangote Industries Limited, DIL, described it  as a minor incident.

In a statement by its Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Mr. Mr. Anthony Chiejina, DIL said the company was operating and that there was no injury caused by the incident.

“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to any of our staff on duty,” the management issued reads in part.

 

