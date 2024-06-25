Umahi condoles VP Shettima over loss of mother-in-law

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 12:26 pm


Minister of Works, David Umahi

By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has expressed has condoled Vice Vice President Kashim Shettima over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir, who passed away on 23rd June 2024 at the age of 69 years.

In a statement he personally signed and released to the media on Monday evening, Umahi also condoled Nana Shettima, the wife of the Vice President over the loss of her mother.

The Minister who noted that the late Abubakar-Albishir was a woman of high moral worth who was devoted in fostering national dialogue, social harmony, and mutual understanding in plural society in her lifetime, urged the Vice President and other family members of the deceased to take solace in her moral legacies, which will impact future generations.

The Minister also assured the Vice President and other members of the deceased’s family of the deepest commiserations, esteemed regards and best wishes of his family as well tha of the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works as they mourn their departed matriarch.

The statement by the Ministerreads, “It is with a deep sense of sympathy that I condole with the Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Sen. Kashim Shettima GCON and his dear wife, Her Excellency Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima, on the unfortunate loss of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir who passed away on 23rd June 2024 at the age of 69 years.

“She was a woman of high moral worth who worked devotedly in fostering national dialogue, social harmony, and mutual understanding in plural society. The nation will miss her, but our solace is in the values of her moral legacies, which impact future generations.

“While wishing her a peaceful rest, I assure His Excellency, the Vice President and the bereaved family of the deepest commiserations, esteemed regards and best wishes of my family, the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works.”

