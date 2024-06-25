Sanwo-Olu: Hearty cheers to a leader who cares!

By Funke Cole

To say that Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is one leader who cares so much and even does so much within the limits of the scarce resources, is certainly stating the obvious. Of course, people might choose to query the fact that, isn’t serving Lagosians part of his constitutional mandate in the first place?

That’s a no-brainer, really. But I can wager that under Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State indeed has enjoyed lots of benevolence when compared to other states more endowed. The BOS train has been delivering the goods to the people wherever and whenever it matters, no capping!

To attempt a horse of recall, one cannot easily forget the enormous projects he began and completed during the last four years and still counting even at his second coming.

As a true Lagosian and one who follows the rapid events that affect governance in the Centre of Excellence, one can say without any fear of contradiction that Governor Sanwo-Olu has indeed been a blessing to the state thus far.

Using his governance template encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda, Sanwo-Olu has ensured that every nook and cranny of the state have enjoyed the largesse and the dividends of democracy. The developmental focus of the Sanwo-Olu administration T.H.E.M.E.S+ stands for Transportation and Traffic Management; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos State a 21st Century Megacity; Entertainment and Tourism; Security and Governance; while the “plus”, which was included at the onset of the governor’s second term, represents Social Inclusion, Gender Equality and Youth.

From the development of intermodal transportation systems across roads, rail and sea, to road infrastructure, housing schemes, functional educational system across primary, post primary and tertiary institutions; to excellent healthcare delivery system, efficiency in the management of waste, to scholarship, crime prevention and control, women and child support care to other innumerable interventions that has brought succour to the people of the state, are all testaments to the governor’s sense of responsibility as a true leader of men.

How else do you know a governor who cares if not by acts of benevolence as mentioned above. Interestingly, this has remained the signpost of his administration, and there is no sign that this would stop. Rather, we have seen an acceleration of such gestures even when least expected.

This year alone, Lagosians have enjoyed and benefited from Sanwo-Olu’s gesture in ways immeasurable such that many have even lost count. Just last month, the governor launched a comprehensive package of interventions tagged EKO CARES. The state government said the initiative was aimed at further alleviating the economic hardship faced by Lagosians.

The initiative, which aims to provide relief in transportation, education, health, and agriculture, is designed to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal and the rising cost of living, the statement said.

“To drive the initiative, Sanwo-Olu has set up a non-partisan Special Dispensation Advisory Council comprising eminent Nigerians.

“The governor chairs the council, with the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, as alternate Chairman. The council also includes rights activists, religious leaders, a youth representative, and opposition party chieftains as members”, the statement said.

In February, the governor had rolled out various forms of palliative packages to ease the economic hardship of residents. Specifically, he announced a 50 per cent cut in fares on all government transport platforms on 8th of February 2023. However, after a review of the situation, the fare slash was reduced to 25 per cent.

For six weeks, the Ounje Eko Sunday market that signalled the reduction of food by 25 per cent has been running just as civil servants from levels one to 14 were asked to work thrice a week while a N35,000 wage award was also given to all civil servants. About 15,000 women from all the 20 local governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas got N50,000 each to support their businesses.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu announced free delivery for expectant women in all government hospitals, among other initiatives. One of the beneficiaries of the free healthcare delivery for expectant mothers, Mrs Damilola Asabi, was effusive with praises for the governor when she spoke with yours sincerely recently. According to her, the Ilera Eko Scheme was indeed a lifesaver.

An elated Asabi said: “When I had my baby at the Alimosho General hospital few months ago, my husband was out of job. But thank God that we enrolled in the Ilera Eko Scheme, that made a lot of difference at the end of the day because we didn’t have to worry about medical expenses this time. Everything was taken care of. I can only thank the governor for his benevolence. May the Good Lord continue to bless his every cause and endeavours in life”.

Like Asabi, several others have spoken overwhelmingly about the outstanding performance of the ever performing governor Lagos State is lucky to have at this point in time.

If the horrible things we hear about other serving governors are anything to go by, then it may be correct to say that Sanwo-Olu’s kindred spirit which helps him to show his humanity to others when it matters most deserves commendations from the good people of Lagos State, hence yours truly decided to pen this tribute to our amiable governor on this auspicious occasion of his natal day today.

Happy hearty cheers Governor Sanwo-Olu. Lagosians wish you well. May you finish strong, Sir!