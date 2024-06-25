DACA Convener, Armstrong Congratulates Abiodun Over Emergence As Southern Governors Forum Chairman

The convener, Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda, Mr Armstrong Akintunde has congratulated the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun on his emergence as chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum.

Gov Abiodun, on Monday was elected by other 16 governors from the three geo-political zones of South-West, South-East and South-South as the new Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum while Prof Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra State was elected as the Vice Chairman.

The election took place during the meeting of the forum held at the Presidential Lodge, Ibara housing, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun succeeded the former governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN who died last year December.

In statement issued by Akintunde’s Consultant on Media, Oluseun Joshua, on Monday, the popular politician said that Gov Abiodun has left nobody in doubt of his capacity to profitably manage people of diverse background and harness their potentials towards achieving a prosperous and great Nigeria.

Akintunde said “there is no denying the fact that Gov Abiodun is an amazing leader with difference and capabilities to foster and coordinate a common front to enhance national development

“The governor’s dexterity in managing a state as complex as Ogun in the last five years coupled with his successful outing in oil and gas before becoming a governor have all pointed to the resourcefulness of this handsome Iperu Remo born Prince.

“I have no doubt that with this new assignment, Gov Abiodun has further been positioned to rally the governors of these three geo-political zones to intensify their support towards the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“I therefore use this awesome moment to rejoice with our amiable Governor on yet another elevation and additional responsibilities towards achieving a greater and more united Nigeria.

“I wish His Excellency a very wonderful and remarkable tenure as the leader of the Southern Governors’ Forum and I plead with colleagues of our governor to give him maximum support and cooperation to be successful in the tasks ahead”.