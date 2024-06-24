Why Barr. Omotola emerged as Acting DG BPP – Management

The Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, has dismissed insinuations that its outgone Director General, Mamman Ahmadu contradicted the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the choice of the person he handed over to.

Mrs Janet Janet McDickson, the head of public relations of BPP said tbis in a statement isaued on Monday in reaction to a story insinuating that Ahmadu failed to heed directive of the President by handing over to Barrister Olusegun Omotola as the Acting Director-Genera of the Bureau.

While describing the story as false and ill-motivated, the Management of BPP noted that the directive of President Tinubu as contained in a press release which led to the exit of Mr. Mamman Ahmadu, from office as DG/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau issued on June 15, 2024 was clear on who should take over the management of the organisation.

“The press release indicated that the Director-General is to hand over to the most Senior Officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new DG,” the statement noted.

The BPP further noted that the choice of Omotola was in line with Public Service Rules of the Federation, 2021 edition, No.020105 that stated that; “Seniority in any Department shall be determined by the entry date/ the date of assumption of duty certified by an authorized Officer and the date of present appointment as reflected in the appropriate register and career progression of the Officer’’

It further noted that, “THE SGF CIRCULAR OF THE 28TH AUGUST 2019, COMPLIANCE WITH THE CIRCULAR REF.NO.SGF.50/S.II/C.2/268 OF 4TH DECEMBER, 2017 ON THE END OF TENURE PROCESSES FOR EXTRA-MINISTERIAL DEPARTMENTS, DIRECTORS-GENERAL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF PARASTATALS, AGENCIES, COMMISSIONS AND GOVERNMENT-OWNED COMPANIES AND SUCCESSION GUIDELINES No. B, stated that, “Pending the appointment of a substantive Head of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Directors-General, Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions and Government-owned companies, outgoing Chief Executive Officer, without any form of discretion, must hand over to the next most Senior Officer of the establishment as long as the Officer does not have any pending disciplinary matter”.

“No. 3 of the Circular stated that, “it is important to emphasize that, the implementation of the clear provision of the Circular under reference shall therefore not be subject to any form of interpretation using any other indices or parameters, other than as clearly stipulated above.”

BPP said based on the public service rules and the circular above, Barrister Olusegun Omotola is the most Senior Director in BPP, hence, Ahmadu handed over to him on Friday, 21 June 2024, as directed by President Tinubu.

“All stakeholders are enjoined to disregard the fake information and allow the Ag. Director-General, Barrister Olusegun Omotola to handle the affairs of the Office, pending the time a substantive DG will be appointed by Mr. President,” the Bureau concluded in the statement.