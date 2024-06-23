  Owerri Central Market Complex, blessing to Imo State, Nigeria, says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that the Owerri Central Market Complex cited along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, will be a source of blessing to Imo State and Nigeria at large when completed.

Governor Uzodimma made the remarks on Friday during the ground breaking ceremony of the market project at Umuohiadagu Umualum in Nekede area of Owerri.

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was the Special Guest of Honour at the event and led the ground breaking ceremony with Governor Uzodimma.

The Imo State Governor regretted that the construction of the Owerri Central Market Complex was stalled for a very long time as a result of many challenges, including illegal balkanization of the land.

He said in the wisdom of the government, a Commission of enquiry was set up which led to the recovery of the land, noting that going forward, government will play its role not to betray the confidence of those who have elected to invest in the project.

The Governor further noted that the project is a product of Foreign Direct Investment, “as the investors are coming with money from outside Nigeria to invest in it,” insisting that “it is the responsibility of government and people of Imo State to provide enabling environment for them.”

“And that we shall do,” he promised, maintaining that “consequent upon that, all illegal construction that will stand as obstruction to this project will be removed.”

He thanked former President Obasanjo for continuously having the interest of the country at heart and for the support he has always shown to Imo State, through successive governments.

While appreciating Imo people who trooped out in their numbers to show solidarity with the project, the Governor encouraged the Chief Promoter of the project, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, to remain resolute, as the State government will support the efforts. “We will encourage you to climb. Don’t be afraid, we will support you.”

Earlier in his address, President Obasanjo said with the assurances the Governor had given to the team, “the promoters can now go out in full force to look for investors who will bring money for the development.”

Obasanjo said he is confident that the money invested will be recouped through profit from the investment.

He noted that the project was well planned by a committee of international standard, disclosing that “the Owerri Central Market Complex has been planned in a way that when completed, it will attract business men and women from across the country and beyond, as there will be facilities, variety, opportunity, prosperity, security, among others.”

“So whoever wants to come will have a sense of participation, belonging and security. It will be opportunity to create jobs, wealth, harmony, unity and development for Imo State and Nigeria at large.”

Obasanjo described Owerri as the Eastern Heartland and recalled how Nigerian troops, under his command during the Nigeria/ Biafra war, needed to conquer Owerri, to conclusively bring the civil war which he said was necessary to unite the country, to a conclusive end.

In their separate but similar remarks, Nze Chukwu as the promoter of the project and the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment, Barr. Rex Anunobi thanked Governor Uzodimma for his untiring effort to see Imo State experience development in all areas and expressed confidence that the Owerri Central Market Complex will change the business and commercial outlook of Imo State when completed.

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe, Senators Ezenwa Onyewuchi (Owerri zone), Patrick Ndubueze (Okigwe Zone), former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, Majority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Dele Onyemaechi, Deputy Chairman, South of APC, Chief Emma Enukwu, Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze EC Okeke, top government officials, captains of industries, heads of religious bodies in Imo State, among others attended the occasion.