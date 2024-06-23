Governor Yusuf declare war against thugs in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has declared total war against thugs and thuggery activities in the state with a standing order to all security agencies to apprehend and prosecute any person or group of persons breaching the peace in the state in the guise of political thuggery and street gangsterism.

Governor Yusuf’s directives are coming as a result of the recent upsurge of thuggery activities and menace of hoodlums in some parts of the Kano metropolis.

A Statement by his Spokesperson Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, indicated that Governor Yusuf gave the directive during the 15th weekly executive council meeting at Kano Government House.

According to the Statement, Governor Yusuf, beseeched security agencies operating within the state to promptly bring an end to thuggery and other malevolent activities that are disrupting peace in specific areas of the Kano metropolis.

The Statement added that “Governor Yusuf expressed disapproval of the recent upsurge in Thuggery and clashes involving Yan daba, affirming that the government will not passively observe while unscrupulous elements endanger the relative tranquillity and harmony enjoyed by the law-abiding citizens of the state.”

He reiterated that under his administration, “the state government is diligently collaborating with relevant security agencies to ensure the safety and security of the populace and their possessions at all times.”

Governor Yusuf also tasked Judges against the unwarranted release of thugs, emphasizing the threat they pose to the welfare of the state’s residents and stressing the importance of prompt and equitable dispensation of justice.

He also instructed security agencies to strictly adhere to their mandated duty of safeguarding the lives and properties of the citizens they serve, warning against involvement in matters beyond their designated responsibilities.

Governor Yusuf implored the populace in the state to continue with their lawful pursuits, assuring that the government will persevere in its commitment to ensuring their protection, and requested ongoing support and cooperation for the current administration.