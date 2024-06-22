Northwest Governors’ Forum, UNDP to hold Peace and Security Summit Monday, Tuesday

Saturday, June 22, 2024 6:07 pm


By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

 

Northwest Governors’ Forum (NGF) has concluded plans with the United Nations’ Development Programme (UNDP) to host the maiden Peace and Security Summit in the region with the theme: “Regional Cooperation for Securing Lives and Livelihoods.”

The Summit is scheduled to hold in Katsina state from June 24 to 25, 2024.

This landmark event, first of its kind in the region hosted by the Katsina State Government, will bring together governors from across the northwest region and key partners to address the pressing security challenges facing the area.

Our Correspondent reports that the  Summit is holding  at a crucial moment for Northwest Nigeria, as the region faces mounting security challenges.

However, in recent years, there has been a marked increase in incidents of banditry, terrorism, and communal conflicts.

Indeed, the many issues of insecurity in the region occasioned by banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and pockets of insurgent attacks have had devastating consequences for the local population, resulting in significant loss of lives severe disruption to livelihoods and widespread destruction of property.

The situation  underscores the urgent need for coordinated action and solutions to restore peace and stability to the region comprising of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Katsina state Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda said the summit aims to explore solutions to ongoing insecurity, focusing on promoting peace and stability while strengthening cooperation among state governments to tackle these complex issues.

He emphasized the critical nature of the summit, pointing out that: “This gathering marks a turning point in our fight against insecurity.

“The challenges we face demand immediate and collective action. By uniting our efforts and resources, we can forge a path towards lasting peace and prosperity for our people.

“The time to act is now, and together, we will reclaim the safety and stability that our region deserves.”

 

 

 

