Katsina wins 2024 best state health insurance award

Saturday, June 22, 2024 8:39 pm


The award night

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

The Katsina State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KTSCHMA) has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best State Health Insurance Agency of the Year 2024 at the National Healthcare Excellence Awards held in Lagos.

This marks the second consecutive win by Katsina State, following the previous triumph in 2022.

Katsina State was nominated alongside other notable states including Lagos, Adamawa, Kano, and Anambra.

According to a Statement by the Chief Press Secretary  to Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, “Katsina State’s emergence as the winner is a testament to the uninterrupted commitment of the Executive Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda PhD CON led administration to the health and well-being of citizens.”

The Statement added that: “This recognition is a direct result of the visionary leadership and strategic investments in healthcare by Governor Radda. Under his guidance, KTSCHMA has implemented innovative approaches, fostered strategic partnerships, and worked tirelessly to improve healthcare outcomes, access, and affordability for the good people of Katsina.”

Reacting to the award, Governor Radda extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Bishir Gambo Saulawa, the Chairman of the KTSCHMA Governing Board, the Director General and his Management Team, and indeed all stakeholders who have contributed to the remarkable achievement.

“This award reaffirms our administration’s dedication to excellence in healthcare service delivery. We remain committed to building on this success and further enhancing the quality of healthcare available to every resident of Katsina State,” Governor Radda remarked.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we rededicate ourselves to the continuous improvement of our healthcare system, ensuring that Katsina State remains at the forefront of healthcare innovation and service delivery in Nigeria,” he added.

 

 

