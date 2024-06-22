Cholera: Kano Health Commissioner warns against the use of rainwater

Cholera: Kano Health Commissioner warns against the use of rainwater

Saturday, June 22, 2024 12:30 pm


Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf has urged residents to take preventive measures against the spread of cholera, warning seriously against drinking rainwater.

In a statement signed by the Head of the Ministry’s Public Relations Unit, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Dr Labaran said, “Usually the rainy season comes up with cholera complications which some states in the country have already fallen victims of, hence, it is necessary to warn and remind the people that prevention is better than cure.”

According to him, “People should always examine what they take, most importantly vegetables, fruits and drinking water.  People need to be wary to protect themselves from taking contaminated food or water.

“It is important for people to understand that the rainwater at the beginning of the rainy season is unclean. If one must use it, it must then be purified using water treatment substances, including boiling and filtering before use.

“This will help greatly to safeguard people against the bondage of cholera.”

The Commissioner also enjoined people to always wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly with clean water before consumption because they are mostly purchased from the markets with little cleanliness.

He assured that  Governor  Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration will continue to give all the needed attention to the healthcare of the people of the state, as health is one of the aspects that the Governor accords maximum priorities.

Dr Labaran urged people to report to the nearest health facility as soon as possible whenever they fall ill, praying for the safety of Kano state and its people against cholera and other illnesses.

 

