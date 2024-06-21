Ododo assents to 7 Bills

Friday, June 21, 2024 12:26 pm


Governor Ododo signing the bills into law

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo on Thursday signed seven bills into law with a charge to the people of the state to embrace the new laws in order to move Kogi forward.

The seven new laws include:

A law to repeal and Re-enact the Kogi State Local Government Service Commission Law 2014 and other matters connected therewith, 2024;

A Law to repeal and Re-enact the Kogi State Scholarship Board Edict, 1998 and other matters connected therewith, 2024;

A Law to establish the Kogi State Electricity Market and the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission to Regulate Electricity Generation, Transmission, System Operation Distribution, Supply and Promote Access to Electricity in the State through increased Private Sector Investments or Public Private Partnership in Grid, Multi-Grid  and other Off-grid Electricity Option using Renewable and Non-renewable Fuel Sources in the State and other Purposes Connected Therewith, 2024;

A Law to Establish the Kogi State Anti Corruption Agency and other matters connected therewith, 2024; the Kogi State Commodity Exchange, Export Promotion and Market Development Agency Law, 2024;

The Kogi State Information Technology Development Agency Law, 2024, and the law to repeal and re-enact the Kogi State Mineral Resources Development Agency Law, 2015 and other matters connected there with 2024.

In his remarks, the governor described the laws as  people’s laws, stressing that the assent to the bills is in line with his promise to lead with transparency, accountability, and fear of God.

The governor noted that the new set of laws will serve as a catalyst for the rapid social and economic development of Kogi State as they deal directly with critical aspects of the lives of the people.

“These laws combined together can be referred to as the people’s Acts. All the laws have direct bearing in the lives of our people, and this is the reason why we are here.

“Let it be known that under my administration, nobody is above the law.

“This is in line with my promise to lead with the fear of God and to ensure that our resources work for the people of the state,” he assured.

The governor enjoined the people of the state, especially those in positions of authority to embrace the new laws and be familiar with their provisions.

 

