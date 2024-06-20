Local Govt Election: Rivers State Electoral Commission summons stakeholders meeting 

Local Govt Election: Rivers State Electoral Commission summons stakeholders meeting 

Thursday, June 20, 2024 1:12 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara77

Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt 

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, has called for a general meeting of Stakeholders slated for July 1, 2024, at its headquarters located at 239-243 along Port Harcourt-Aba expressway Port Harcourt.

In an online memo sighted by our Correspondent which was personally signed by Justice Adolphus Enebeli retd, Chairman/Chief Electoral Commissioner, RSIEC, and dated Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Those invited to stakeholder meetings include religious organizations, All registered political parties, Professional organizations, Civil Society groups, Non-governmental organizations, Community-based based and the Media.

Notice of Meeting

Notice of Meeting

The memo advised all concerned to be seated at 9.45 am.

Although the details of the agenda for the meeting were not given, however, it would be recalled that Governor Siminalayi Fubara had assured that the process of conducting election into the 23 local government areas that will produce elected executive Chairmen and Councillors will kick off immediately, hinting that the tenure of the Caretaker Committees will be short.

Fubara gave the assurance today while swearing in the newly appointed Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the 23 local government areas at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt.

Below is the memo from RSIEC inviting Stakeholders for a meeting on July 1, 2024.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    IBEDC 35 seconds ago

    IBEDC Commits to improved service, Achieves Supply Milestone for Band A Customers for Two Consecutive Months
    Presidents Bola Tinubu and Cyril Ramaphosa. 10 mins ago

    President Ramaphosa visits President Tinubu in Johannesburg, underscores need for stronger partnership between South Africa and Nigeria
    Dan Orbih, Philip Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama 1 hour ago

    Why Edo PDP expelled Dan Orbih, Philip Shaibu, Ogbeide-Ihama
    CP Gumel 3 hours ago

    Championing Security: The Exemplary Leadership of CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel
    Governor Hope Uzodimma6 7 hours ago

    Uzodimma Swears in Five New Commissioners
    Gowon said he desires a nation where everyone will work together like the NIPR to keep Nigeria together. 9 hours ago

    Gowon Commends NIPR On National Cohesion
    New MRU Sec Gen Amb Simeon B Moribah of Liberia, 3rd from left 21 hours ago

    New MRU Secretary General Takes Office in Freetown
    Pro-Fubara Rivers Assembly members 22 hours ago

    Rivers Assembly loyal to Governor Fubara to screen 23 CTC Chairmen, members today