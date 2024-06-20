Local Govt Election: Rivers State Electoral Commission summons stakeholders meeting 

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, has called for a general meeting of Stakeholders slated for July 1, 2024, at its headquarters located at 239-243 along Port Harcourt-Aba expressway Port Harcourt.

In an online memo sighted by our Correspondent which was personally signed by Justice Adolphus Enebeli retd, Chairman/Chief Electoral Commissioner, RSIEC, and dated Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Those invited to stakeholder meetings include religious organizations, All registered political parties, Professional organizations, Civil Society groups, Non-governmental organizations, Community-based based and the Media.

The memo advised all concerned to be seated at 9.45 am.

Although the details of the agenda for the meeting were not given, however, it would be recalled that Governor Siminalayi Fubara had assured that the process of conducting election into the 23 local government areas that will produce elected executive Chairmen and Councillors will kick off immediately, hinting that the tenure of the Caretaker Committees will be short.

Fubara gave the assurance today while swearing in the newly appointed Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the 23 local government areas at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt.

Below is the memo from RSIEC inviting Stakeholders for a meeting on July 1, 2024.