SSAP-SDGs Advocates Better Care For Sickle Cell Patients

SSAP-SDGs Advocates Better Care For Sickle Cell Patients

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 3:27 pm


Princess Orelope-Adefulire

Princess Orelope-Adefulire


The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has called for concerted efforts to provide better care for patients with Sickle Cell Disease in the country.

She noted that with Sickle Cell contributing to approximately 376,000 under-5 deaths annually, compared to 34,400 deaths from other causes, there is a pressing need for stakeholders to intensify efforts to reverse the trend.

The Presidential Adviser made this call in a statement issued by her Media Aide, Desmond Utomwen, to commemorate World Sickle Cell Day, with the theme: “Hope Through Progress: Advancing Sickle Cell Care Globally.” World Sickle Cell Day is observed on June 19 every year. It is an annual event aimed at raising awareness about sickle cell disease globally.

According to Princess Orelope-Adefulire, a Lancet Haematology publication in August 2023 revealed that globally, between 2000 and 2021, the rate of children born with sickle cell disease increased by 13.7 per cent, reaching an average of up to 515,000 babies per annum.

The study also found that sickle cell-specific under-5 mortality was 11 times higher than deaths due to other causes, amounting to approximately 376,000 deaths from sickle cell disease annually compared to 34,400 deaths from other causes. She added that in Nigeria, approximately one in four, or 25 percent, of Nigerians carries a sickle cell gene, meaning about 50 million people can transmit the gene to their children. “We must act now to reverse this trend,” she stated.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire further noted that the OSSAP-SDGs has demonstrated commitment by delivering a fully equipped, state-of-the-art Sickle Cell Care Centre at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

She expressed confidence that the Sickle Cell Centre, which was recently commissioned by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other related interventions by OSSAP-SDGs, will contribute to achieving SDG 3.2 on “reducing under-five mortality to 25 per 1,000 live births or less by 2030” as well as other cross-cutting SDGs. This aligns with the cardinal pillars on healthcare and empowerment in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration.

PIC: Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire,

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gunmen 1 hour ago

    Cultists Shoot Whistleblower Dead in Ahoada Amid Rivers Political Crisis
    Managing Director, eClat Healthcare Limited, Dr. Wallace Ogufure; GMD, Interswitch Group, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) and Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi during the signing of Concession Agreement for the Implementation of the Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP) at the Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 2 hours ago

    Lagos Floats Smart Health Information Platform For Patients’ Data Management
    Crowd of Kwankwasiyya Movement supporters making merry at the residence of Senator Kwankwaso in Kano Tuesday evening 3 hours ago

    How God restored Governor Yusuf’s 2023 mandate in Kano-Kwankwaso
    VP Kashim Shettima said the rating by Fitch was a reflection of increasing confidence in the nation’s economy 5 hours ago

    VP Shettima To Lay Foundation of North-East Development Commission Headquarters, Maiduguri Today
    EURO 2024 Betting Rebate 8 hours ago

    Win a Car and Share Over ₦100 Million with iLOTBET EURO 2024 Frenzy!
    Warri Pikin 20 hours ago

    Much Ado About ‘Nyash’ : Why Real Warri Pikin’s backside is causing commotion
    Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps2 22 hours ago

    Nasarawa NSCDC Fends Off Attack on Its Headquarters
    Governor Alex Otti 23 hours ago

    Otti: Empathy as a Mark of Leadership