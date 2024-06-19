Rivers Assembly loyal to Governor Fubara to screen 23 CTC Chairmen, members today

*Police takeover LGA Secretariats amidst crisis

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Amidst tension and crisis, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has forwarded the names of nominees to the factional Speaker by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo-led Rivers State House of Assembly to screen the Chairman and members of Caretaker Committees CTC in 23 Local government areas of the State.

In a memo sighted by Our Correspondent on Wednesday morning and signed by G.M Gills West, the Clerk of the House shows the Victor Oko Jumbo-led Assembly has invited nominees for screening as Caretaker Committee, CTC, Chairmen, and members for the 23 local government areas of the state today, Wednesday, June 19.

Recall could be made that the governor of the state, Sir Sminialayi Fubara, had Tuesday, in a statewide broadcast directed the Heads of Local Government Administration to take over the leadership of their councils till further directives at the expiration of the elected 23 local government Chairmen and Councillors.

Crisis engulfed the Secretariat of the local government where two factions who were for and against tenure elongation snowballed into bloodshed leading to the death of one Policeman and a Vigilante personnel at Eberi-Omuma in the Omuma local government area.

Details of the memo seen early Wednesday morning invited seven persons each from the 23 LGAs to appear before the house to be screened as caretaker committee members.

The memo read: “The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following nominees for screening and confirmation as Chairmen and members of Caretaker Committees of the Twenty-Three (23) Local Government Areas of Rivers State, under Section 9(5) of the Rivers State Local Government Law, No.5 of 2018.

“Names of Nominees and their Local Government Areas (See Attached): Date: Wednesday, 19th June, 2024. Time: 8:00 a.m. Venue: Hallowed Chamber, Rivers State House of Assembly, Auditorium, Admin. Block, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

“The nominees are to come along with twelve (12) sets of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) and, the originals and photocopies of their credentials.”

Meanwhile, the CP Tunji Rilwan Disu Commissioner of Police Rivers has directed tight security in the 23 LGA Secretariats warning that the full weight of the law will be applied to provocateurs of crisis in the State.