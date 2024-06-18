Femi Esho, Evergreen Musical Company boss dies at 77

The family has announced the passing unto glory of Mr Samuel Babafemi Esho, popularly known and referred to as “Baba Esho”, Baba Musician, etc

As contained in a statement signed by Mr Bunmi Esho, for the family, Baba Esho departed to greater glory on Monday 17th June 2024 after a brief illness at the age of 77 years.

“Baba Esho until his demise was the Chairman of the Evergreen Musical Company as well as the Founder of the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation.

*Mr Esho’s last birthday dance with his daughter, Bimbo. Credit: Femi Adepoju

Baba Esho was a mentor and “encyclopedia” to many ‘Highlife music aficionados.

He will be remembered as one who gave so much of himself to see to the “immortality” of the musical works of Nigerian Highlife, Juju, Sakara, Apala, Afrobeat and a crop of other Nigerian/African genre of indigenous music.

The family will announce the burial arrangements in due course.”