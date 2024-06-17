Abuja’s Murtala Mohammed Way NOT Renamed after Soyinka – FG

The Federal Government has reacted to the rumours being circulated that the Murtala Mohammed Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has been renamed as Wole Soyinka Way.

As contained in a statement signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, the renaming of the Murtala Mohammed Expressway has never been contemplated by this administration.

The FG continued: “For the record, on June 4, 2024, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated a new road in the FCT codenamed Arterial Road N20 (from Katampe to Jahi), which links the existing Outer Northern Expressway (also known as Murtala Mohammed Expressway) to the Northern Parkway (also called Ahmadu Bello Way).

During the inauguration of the N20 (which is a new road), FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, proposed to the President that the road be named after Prof Wole Soyinka, and the President agreed.

Therefore, it is the Arterial Road N20 that is named after Prof Soyinka. The Murtala Mohammed Expressway remains unchanged and continues to bear the name of our esteemed former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed.

We urge all citizens to disregard any misinformation regarding the renaming of the Murtala Mohammed Expressway. The report is entirely false and only exists in the imagination of its purveyors.”