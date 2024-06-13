OSSAP-SDGs Donates Hostel Block To National Orthopaedic Hospital Lagos



In a significant boost to healthcare education infrastructure, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has donated a state-of-the-art hostel block to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos.

The new facility aims to provide comfortable accommodation for nursing students and support the federal government’s ambitious goal of producing 120,000 nurses annually.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Mr. Tunji Alausa, who highlighted the hostel’s modern amenities.

“The newly built 36-bed hostel is equipped with en-suite bedrooms, kitchenettes, common rooms with flat-screen TVs and Set top box, and internet access, capable of housing over 120 female nursing students,” Mr. Alausa stated.

Mr. Alausa also announced further commitments by OSSAP-SDGs under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership. “OSSAP-SDGs has committed to building a second hostel at Igbobi and a hostel for the students at Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Yaba. These hostels are crucial to achieving our goal of producing 120,000 nurses annually. Our youth are our future, and we must continue to encourage and build safe, nurturing environments for them to grow and become valuable contributors to society.”

Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, expressed her joy at the event.

“I am elated to be here today as we officially commission this state-of-the-art School of Nursing Hostel. This facility is one of many strategic health projects constructed and fully equipped by OSSAP-SDGs across the country.”

Princess Orelope-Adefulire detailed the hostel’s features, stating, “The new building has 26 rooms on one suspended floor, 2 kitchenettes, 1 store, 2 matron rooms, and 2 lounges, accommodating up to 144 students. This facility addresses the critical accommodation needs, ensuring our nursing students have a safe, comfortable place to live, which is essential for their studies and professional development.”

She emphasized the hostel’s benefits, highlighting how it alleviates accommodation issues, reduces commute time, enhances academic performance, and fosters a sense of community among students. “By addressing these issues, we are not only improving the quality of education for these students but also contributing to the overall goal of SDG-3, ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being.”

Princess Orelope-Adefulire reaffirmed OSSAP-SDGs’ commitment to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria. “We will continue to prioritize interventions that impact the lives of the poor and vulnerable so that no Nigerian is left behind.”

The new hostel at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, represents a significant step towards enhancing healthcare education and supporting Nigeria’s future nurses, ensuring they are well-equipped and motivated to contribute to the nation’s healthcare sector.