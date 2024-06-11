Northern group tasks CBN on Emefiele

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 9:31 am


CBN and its Governor, Cardoso

Richard Elesho

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly, NEYGA, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to thoroughly clean up its structure and remove any remaining influences of Godwin Emefiele-led tenure.

The group accused the former leadership of mismanaging funds and compromising the bank’s integrity.

In a statement on Monday signed by Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Musa, the group’s spokesperson, NEYGA alleged that Emefiele’s actions were detrimental to the country’s economy and demanded that the current management take action to hold them accountable.

The group emphasised that leaving any remnants of the previous leadership in place would frustrate the ongoing reforms at the CBN and hinder the country’s economic progress.

NEYGA urged Nigerians to support the current management in their efforts to restore the CBN’s credibility and stability.

“We must embrace reform now or face the consequences tomorrow,” the statement warned.

The group commended the special investigations committee led by Jim Obazee for uncovering the details of the mismanagement and demanded decisive action towards reform and accountability.

The CBN faces intense scrutiny over its handling of the country’s economy. The current management has promised to implement reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and restoring public trust in the bank.

NEYGA’s statement is seen as a vote of confidence in the new management and a call to action to ensure that those responsible for the country’s economic woes are held accountable.

 

