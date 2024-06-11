FG, Cross-River deepen cooperation to address illegal mining

The Federal Government and Cross-River State are enhancing their collaboration to sanitise the mining sector and address the issue of illegal mining operations in the state.

Speaking while receiving Cross-River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, in his office, Alake, highlighted that the visit exemplifies the renewed spirit of cooperation between the federal government and states in harnessing the nation’s mineral resources towards fostering economic development.

“The governor’s visit is a clear example of the collaboration we are aiming for between the federal government and subnational authorities. Our goal is to sanitise the mining sector, secure mining areas, and create a conducive environment for investors,” said the Minister.

Governor Otu emphasized Cross-River State’s commitment to leveraging its vast mineral resources for state development. He stressed the importance of partnering with the ministry to combat illegal mining activities.

“We needed to come and look at the laws and regulations guiding proper mining processes. This will help us make informed decisions in collaboration with the federal government to clean up the mining sector. We are also exploring Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to tap into our vast solid mineral potential,” Governor Otu asserted.

He also revealed that Cross-River state is on the verge of joining other states in operating a mining company, having applied for a license as a limited liability company.