Breaking: Fire guts Kano Polytechnic campus 

Breaking: Fire guts Kano Polytechnic campus 

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 12:16 pm


Kano State Polytechnic

Kano State Polytechnic

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Some buildings on the campus of Kano State Polytechnic, at Manta Fada, close to  State Road, have been razed by a mysterious fire.

No one can tell the cause of the fire at the time of reporting the incident Tuesday morning.

However, impeccable sources within the Polytechnic who craved anonymity informed our Correspondent that the inferno engulfed the School of Technology and razed the entire Arts and Industrial Department.

The spokesperson of Kano State Fire Service,  Saminu Yusif, confirmed the fire outbreak.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    CP Gumel delivering his speech 11 mins ago

    Community policing strategies indispensable to crime fighting – CP Gumel
    Senate President, Godswill Akpabio 51 mins ago

    Akpabio: The Making of The Peoples Parliament
    Alhassan Ado Doguwa 6 hours ago

    Court to Kano govt: Pay Doguwa N25m for false allegations on murder case
    CBN and its Governor, Cardoso 7 hours ago

    Northern group tasks CBN on Emefiele
    Korea-Africa Summit 24 hours ago

    Korea-Africa Summit: Has a new chapter opened in South Korea-Africa Relations?
    IBEDC Transformer Maintenance Workshop 1 day ago

    IBEDC Transformer Maintenance Workshop: Elevating Power Supply Reliability with Local Expertise
    Bashir  Shehu Aliyu and the children 1 day ago

    Kano councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school orphans back-to-school
    Governor Kabir Yusuf 1 day ago

    Governor Yusuf pays N1.3b NECO/NBAIS liabilities, approves N300m teachers loan