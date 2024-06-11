Breaking: Fire guts Kano Polytechnic campus 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Some buildings on the campus of Kano State Polytechnic, at Manta Fada, close to State Road, have been razed by a mysterious fire.

No one can tell the cause of the fire at the time of reporting the incident Tuesday morning.

However, impeccable sources within the Polytechnic who craved anonymity informed our Correspondent that the inferno engulfed the School of Technology and razed the entire Arts and Industrial Department.

The spokesperson of Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, confirmed the fire outbreak.