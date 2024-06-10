Kano councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school orphans back-to-school

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Hundred and twenty out-of-school orphans in Kano have benefitted from the kind gesture of a New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) appointed counsellor, Bashir Shehu Aliyu who sponsored them back to school.

The 120 lucky orphans who had no means of continuing their education, were giving scholarship to study in secondary schools in Wudil l Local Government Area of Kano state.

Alhaji Aliyu who spoke on Sunday during a grand ceremony to distribute education materials to the beneficiaries, said the gesture was to secure their future.

Aliyu representing Achika ward I’m Wudill Local Government Area, said the beneficiaries will enroll at Government Junior Secondary School Achika and Government Arabic Junior Secondary School Achika.

He pledged bro sponsor the beneficiaries to study from junior up to senior secondary school even if he is not holding any political office.

The Councillor added that the gesture was his contribution towards the development of Kano state through empowerment of vulnerable and downtrodden people.

The NNPP chieftain disclosed that he deemed it fit to come up with the initiative in a bid to secure the future of children, especially orphans who in these difficult times find it difficult to achieve their education dream.

Aliyu explained that out of the beneficiaries, 65 are girls while 54 are boys, adding that some of them, about 50, are school dropouts.

“I will continue to look after these children until they graduate from secondary school. Empowering children like these, all of them orphans, is a great service to humanity.

“They need the society’s support in order to be good and productive members of the society. Abandoning them would be dangerous.

“That is why I decided to sponsor their education from junior up to senior secondary school level even if i am no longer holding a political appointment,” he said.

Items distributed to the beneficiaries include 1,200 exercise books, 120 bags, 240 sets of uniform and 120 pairs of shoe.

Others include 120 socks, 240 pens and 240 pieces of pencils.