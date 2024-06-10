Kano councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school orphans back-to-school

Kano councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school orphans back-to-school

Monday, June 10, 2024 2:28 pm


Bashir  Shehu Aliyu and the children

Bashir  Shehu Aliyu and the children

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Hundred and twenty out-of-school orphans  in Kano have benefitted from the kind gesture of a New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) appointed counsellor, Bashir  Shehu Aliyu who sponsored them back to school.

The 120 lucky orphans  who had no means of continuing  their education, were giving scholarship to study in secondary schools  in Wudil l Local Government Area of Kano state.

Alhaji Aliyu who spoke on Sunday during a grand ceremony to distribute education materials to the beneficiaries, said the gesture was to secure their future.

Aliyu representing Achika ward  I’m Wudill Local Government Area, said the beneficiaries will enroll at Government Junior Secondary School Achika and Government Arabic Junior Secondary School Achika.

He pledged bro sponsor the beneficiaries to study from junior up to senior secondary school even if he is not holding any political office.

The Councillor added  that the gesture was his contribution towards the development of Kano state through empowerment of vulnerable and downtrodden people.

The NNPP chieftain disclosed that he deemed it fit to come up with the initiative in a bid to secure the future of children, especially orphans who in these difficult times find it difficult to achieve their education dream.

Aliyu  explained that out of the beneficiaries, 65 are girls while 54 are boys, adding that some of them, about 50, are school dropouts.

“I will continue to look after these children until they graduate from secondary school. Empowering children like these, all of them orphans, is a great service to humanity.

“They need the society’s support in order to be good and productive members of the society. Abandoning them would be dangerous.

“That is why I decided to sponsor their education from junior up to senior secondary school level even if i am no longer holding a political appointment,”  he said.

Items distributed to the beneficiaries include 1,200 exercise books, 120 bags, 240 sets of uniform and 120 pairs of shoe.

Others include 120 socks, 240 pens and 240 pieces of pencils.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Kabir Yusuf 3 hours ago

    Governor Yusuf pays N1.3b NECO/NBAIS liabilities, approves N300m teachers loan
    Governor Radda 5 hours ago

    Katsina generates N4.08b IGR in 1st quarter of 2024
    Governor Dapo Abiodun 6 hours ago

    Severance Gratuity in Ogun: Ex-Amosun’s Aides Seek Tinubu’s Intervention 
    President Bola Tinubu 6 hours ago

    Analyst commends Tinubu on financial reforms
    Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe , left; Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, Olamide Fagbuji 19 hours ago

    President Tinubu approves new leadership for National Council on Climate Change
    The governor commended OSSAP-SDGs, noting that the centre would provide an environment where children could receive holistic care tailored to their needs, from medical treatment to psychological support. “We believe that this will ensure that every child that has an opportunity to come to this facility will come out healthier, better, and be able to fulfill their life,” he added. 19 hours ago

    Infant Mortality: OSSAP-SDGs Inaugurates Sickle Cell Care Centre in LASUTH
    Governor Godwin Obaseki 21 hours ago

    Obaseki overrules Benin palace, insists ban on Okaigheles stands
    Hannatu Musa Musawa 21 hours ago

    Hannatu Musa-Musawa: How we are driving President Tinubu’s vision for art, culture, and creative economy