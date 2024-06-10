Governor Yusuf pays N1.3b NECO/NBAIS liabilities, approves N300m teachers loan

Monday, June 10, 2024 12:26 pm


By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has paid N1.3 billion National Examination Council (NECO) and National Board for Arabic and  Isliamic  Studies (NBAIS)  liabilities left behind by the  immediate-past administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Governor Yusuf also approved  N300 million soft loan for teachers across the state.

According to a Statement by Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson,  Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, non payment of the NECO and NBAIS fees, “grossly affected the education growth of thousands of Kano students.”

The Statement added that Governor Yusuf who made the revelation during the declaration of state of  emergency on education in Kano state regretted that the immediate-past administration abandoned the good legacies left behind by former Governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso to foster the educational development of Kano citizens, particularly, the youths, designed to keep them at the same pace with their peers  across the globe.

According to the Statement: “last year, when Governor Yusuf  took over as the Governor of Kano state, he discovered with nostalgia that students who sat for NBAIS Examination from 2021-2023 could not access their results because of the failure of the previous administration to pay the relevant agency what was due to them.”

Governor Yusuf  administration met a backlog of liability of examination fee to the tune of over N1.3billion which have been paid and got Kano State students registered for NECO and NBAIS.

“In the year 2024, the state government  has approved for the payment of NECO and NBAIS registration fees to the tune of over N2.9Billion  for 121,597 students that have four Credits in their Qualifying Examination in  public schools,” Bature said.

Bature  further stated that: “Governor Yusuf also noted that,  as a committed investor in human capital development, the current  administration has invested billions of Naira to sponsor 1st Class graduates to pursue higher degrees in foreign universities. The first batch of 1,001 laureates are already in the second semester of their studies. Added to this, the government  also paid for the registration of all Kano

State Student studying at Bayero University, Kano.

“And as a one-off compassionate intervention, the state government supported the Kano State Students studying in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Federal University Dutse, Usman Danfodio University SOkoto, Federal University Gusau, University of Maiduguri, Federal University Dutsinma, Federal College of Education (Technical), Bichi, Federal College of Education, Kano, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State University, Gombe.”

The Governor recalled that, “during the tenure of His

Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, some private Universities were selected across the country and they were sponsored for their first degree. Although these students graduated with good results, the immediate past administration refused to settle their tuition fees and left them for four years  without being able to participate in the One  year mandatory youth service scheme. Governor Yusuf administration  has  settled all the tuition fees and they have collected their certificates. These universities include: Bells University Otta, Crescent University, Abeokuta, ABTI University, Yola, Igbenidion University, Okada and Al- Qalam University, Katsina.”

According to Bature, “more so, Governor  Yusuf  administration has reintroduced the revolving soft loan for Primary School Teachers

To this end, the Governor has  approved the distribution of N300Million soft loan to teachers. Some of the teachers have already received their cheques.”

 

 

 

