Edo Guber: NNPP candidate, Azemhe suspended by ward executives

Saturday, June 8, 2024 6:32 pm


Azemhe Azena

Azemhe Azena

By Jethro Ibileke

Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), in the 21 September governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Azemhe Azena, has suspended from the party.

The suspension notice by his Ward 10 executives in Etsako East local government area of the state, dated June 3, 2024, is coming less than four months to the crucial election.

The notice was signed by Hon Kadiri Eshimokha (Chairman), Mrs Stella Afebua (Woman Leader), Comrade Eshiobu Johnson (Youth Leader) and Comrade Imonikho Abdul (Secretary).

They accused the governorship candidate of gross misconduct, disregard for party and anti-party activities.

But, in a swift reaction, the embattled candidate, Azemhe Azena, described the purported suspension statement as fake, inconsequential and of no effect.

He alleged that those behind his purported suspension are not members of the party in the Ward.

According to him, the authentic chairman of Ward 10 of NNPP in Etsako East local government area is Mr Goddy lyamah.

“He has since refuted the claim to be false as other persons whose names appeared in the suspension letter are not members of the party,” he said.

 

