Sanwo-Olu Commissions 270 Housing Units In Egan-Igando

”Subscribers with full payment to get allocation at no additional fees”, commissioner

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, inaugurated 270 units of two-bedroom flats at the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate, Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos.

The project located in the Ikeja Division of Lagos State is Cluster One of the proposed 101 blocks of 846 home units made up of one, two and three-bedroom apartments on a land area of 17.358 hectares to provide decent accommodation for sub-urban dwellers.

The housing project, which defied all efforts at completion for several years, was successfully delivered on Thursday by Governor Sanwo-Olu-led administration to reduce the housing deficit and provide decent accommodation for residents in the State.

The Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate (Cluster One) has infrastructural components that include a network of well-structured roads, a well-channeled drainage system, an ingestion station, ample car parks, potable water, a perimeter fence, a central sewage treatment plant, and electricity transformers.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu promised to complete the remaining 576 home units in Clusters Two and Three of the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate for more residents to benefit, irrespective of their ethnicity or political affiliations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who appealed to beneficiaries to take ownership of the project and protect it from vandals, said his government is ready to partner with the private sector to build more affordable housing estates in Lagos State.

He said, “The completion of this project will address the urgent need for affordable housing and also foster a sense of community and belonging among our residents. This project is designed to cater to diverse economic groups, reflecting a vision of an inclusive society where everyone has a home.

“We must innovate and partner with private investors to bridge the gap, which we cannot do alone. We need to enhance our public and private investments in housing. We must continue to build decent homes. I will like to appeal to future occupants to please ensure good maintenance of these facilities.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged traditional rulers and community leaders to provide more land for the government to build more infrastructure in rural areas.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate is a landmark project that stands as a testament to Governor Sanwo Olu’s commitment to providing affordable and quality housing for the residents of Lagos State.

Akinderu-Fatai, who noted that the project experienced a lot of challenges due to a paucity of funds, appealed to the private sector to partner with the Lagos State Government to provide more affordable housing for residents.

The Commissioner disclosed that Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his magnanimity, has graciously approved that all existing subscribers with full payment for either a unit of two bedrooms or three bedrooms be given allocation from Cluster One at no additional fees to the selling price.

Akinderu-Fatai, who noted that the gesture by the Governor is to appreciate the trust and commitment of the subscribers over time in Lagos State, said other subscribers with more than 50 percent commitment on the initial selling price shall be considered with an option to balance up at the current selling price.

He said: “This significant occasion marks the completion of 270 units of two-bedroom apartments, a vital step towards alleviating the housing deficit in Lagos, hence bringing succor to the beloved people of the Igando-Ikotun LCDA in Alimosho LGA.

“Today, we are proud to present Cluster 1, with 45 blocks consisting of 270 units of two-bedroom apartments with complimentary infrastructure. We not only celebrate the completion of these units but also the resilience, dedication, and hard work that have brought this vision to reality.

“As we hand over the keys to the new homeowners, we reaffirm our commitment to completing Clusters 2 and 3. We will continue to work assiduously to overcome any challenges, ensuring that every promised unit is delivered. This project is a clear indication that when we combine vision with dedication, the results are transformative.”

Akinderu-Fatai commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his great determination and unusual support for the housing sector, particularly on the completion and delivery of the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate.

The Chairman of Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Hon. Lasisi Akinsanya, and Onigando of Igando Land, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate, saying they appreciated the good gesture.