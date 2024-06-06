IBEDC Counsels Rainy Season Safety

IBEDC Counsels Rainy Season Safety

Thursday, June 6, 2024 2:06 pm


Engr. Francis Agoha, the Acting Managing Director, and others during a facility inspection

Engr. Francis Agoha, the Acting Managing Director, and others during a facility inspection

As the rainy season descends, IBEDC has appealef for caution around electrical installations as the period comes with the increased risk of electrical accidents.

“It’s crucial to take proactive steps to safeguard yourself and your property, as the safety of our customers and stakeholders remains our topmost priority.” This was stated by Engr. Francis Agoha, the Acting Managing Director, during a facility inspection.

He added: “The safety of our stakeholders is paramount. We are dedicated to providing a secure and dependable power supply while educating our communities on staying safe during the rainy season. Through vigilant maintenance, rapid emergency response, and continuous public outreach, we strive to minimize risks.”

To assist you in staying safe, here are some simple precautions to follow:

• Avoid Fallen Power Lines. Avoid Contact with Fallen Power Lines: Heavy rains and storms can cause power lines to fall. Avoid any contact with these lines and immediately report such incidents to IBEDC’s emergency services.

• Stay Clear of Flooded Areas: Flooded zones pose significant hazards, especially if electrical equipment is involved. Refrain from walking through flooded streets or touching electrical fixtures.

• Inspect Your Surroundings: Regularly check that your home or business’s electrical connections are secure and shielded from water. Look out for exposed wires or malfunctioning connections.

• Use Protective Gear: Wear rubber-soled shoes and avoid metal objects when outdoors during heavy rainfall to minimize the risk of electrical accidents.

• Emergency Preparedness: Keep our emergency contact numbers close at hand. If you notice any electrical hazards or experience power disruptions, reach out to us promptly at 07001239999 or via our social media channels.

By adhering to these safety measures, the company added, “You can help ensure a safer rainy season for yourself and your community. Remember, your safety is our priority at IBEDC.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Failure of APC
    The late Professor Ayo Banjo 2 hours ago

    Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo—A lovely Man
    (L-R) Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group; Papa Madiaw Ndiaye, incoming Chairman of Ecobank Group and Alain Nkontchou, outgoing Chairman, Ecobank Group, 2 hours ago

    Shareholders approve all resolutions at Ecobank Transnational’s 36th Annual General Meeting, Extraordinary General Meeting
    File photo. Road construction work in Nigeria 4 hours ago

    Rally support for Badagry – Sokoto Superhighway, TDF tells Northern, South-West Leaders
    Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, right, and South Korean Minister of Food and Drug Safety, Minister Yu-Kyoung Oh 5 hours ago

    Photo/Video: DG NAFDAC signs MOU with S Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety
    Abraham Olorunnimilo 5 hours ago

    The Story of clergyman who runs tuition-free school
    Tony Okocha, Caretaker Chairman of APC Rivers State and also the Rivers State representive in Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC. 6 hours ago

    APC NWC extends tenure of Pro-Wike Rivers State Caretaker Committee Exco by Six months 
    Sola Lawal 6 hours ago

    Ogun APC mourns late chieftain, Sola Lawal, describes him as “diligent party man”