IBEDC Counsels Rainy Season Safety

As the rainy season descends, IBEDC has appealef for caution around electrical installations as the period comes with the increased risk of electrical accidents.

“It’s crucial to take proactive steps to safeguard yourself and your property, as the safety of our customers and stakeholders remains our topmost priority.” This was stated by Engr. Francis Agoha, the Acting Managing Director, during a facility inspection.

He added: “The safety of our stakeholders is paramount. We are dedicated to providing a secure and dependable power supply while educating our communities on staying safe during the rainy season. Through vigilant maintenance, rapid emergency response, and continuous public outreach, we strive to minimize risks.”

To assist you in staying safe, here are some simple precautions to follow:

• Avoid Fallen Power Lines. Avoid Contact with Fallen Power Lines: Heavy rains and storms can cause power lines to fall. Avoid any contact with these lines and immediately report such incidents to IBEDC’s emergency services.

• Stay Clear of Flooded Areas: Flooded zones pose significant hazards, especially if electrical equipment is involved. Refrain from walking through flooded streets or touching electrical fixtures.

• Inspect Your Surroundings: Regularly check that your home or business’s electrical connections are secure and shielded from water. Look out for exposed wires or malfunctioning connections.

• Use Protective Gear: Wear rubber-soled shoes and avoid metal objects when outdoors during heavy rainfall to minimize the risk of electrical accidents.

• Emergency Preparedness: Keep our emergency contact numbers close at hand. If you notice any electrical hazards or experience power disruptions, reach out to us promptly at 07001239999 or via our social media channels.

By adhering to these safety measures, the company added, “You can help ensure a safer rainy season for yourself and your community. Remember, your safety is our priority at IBEDC.”