FG mobilises responders to crashed mining site in Niger.

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 8:52 pm


 

The Federal Government has mobilised first responders to the scene of a collapsed mining site in Galadima Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake disclosed that the swift action of the Federal Government underscores its commitment to mitigating the adverse impact of the incident and rescuing those still trapped in the rubble.

“Upon learning of the incident, we mobilised our Federal Mines Officer (FMO) and officials of the Mines Inspectorate to the site. In collaboration with the mining company, we have rescued seven victims, some with injuries. Rescue operations with excavators are ongoing to ensure we avert loss of lives,” Alake added.

It would be recalled that the Minister recently announced a policy making remedial measures for mining pits mandatory as part of the criteria for applying for mining licenses. This aims to minimize such accidents.

The Minister is actively monitoring the situation at the mining site operated by African Minerals and Logistics Ltd.

He assures Nigerians of the Federal Government’s resolve to investigate the remote causes of the disaster to prevent a recurrence.

 

 

