IBEDC’s Announces New Leadership and Strategic Direction

In a major strategic move aimed at further consolidating our transformation journey, the Board of Directors at Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has announced pivotal changes in leadership and direction.

Following the expiration of his tenure, Engineer Kingsley Achife’s contract as Managing Director will not be renewed. The Board extends its sincere gratitude for his invaluable contributions and the solid foundation laid for our ongoing transformation.

In a seamless transition, Engineer Francis Agoha, who has been an integral part of the executive team as Chief Technical Officer assumes the role of Acting Managing Director. Engr. Agoha brings over 20 years of experience in the power sector. His strategic acumen positions him aptly to spearhead our company’s trajectory forward. He will collaborate closely with the Board to ensure continuity and drive our strategic imperatives.

Concurrently, as part of IBEDC’s strategic plan to successfully transition to new investors while ensuring a focus on improving customer satisfaction (supply availability and reliability), commercial and technical growth (improved ATC&C), the Board has appointed Engineer Adeoye Fadeyibi as the Expert Consultant Adviser to the Board. Engineer Adeoye Fadeyibi will collaborate with the Board and the Acting Managing Director to spearhead initiatives aimed at reducing commercial and technical losses within the Company. His expertise and leadership will be pivotal in advancing the company’s goals and enhancing operational efficiency while working closely with the Board and relevant stakeholders in delivering the transition timeline mandate.

Our steadfast commitment remains unwavering: delivering reliable electricity services to our esteemed customers and stakeholders. These strategic appointments signal our resolve to accelerate growth, enhance performance, and navigate a successful transition with a committed focus.

We are poised for a dynamic future, fueled by strategic foresight and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Thank you for your continued trust in IBEDC as we continue on this transformation journey together.