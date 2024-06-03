How we rescued abducted Kogi varsity students – Kwara Police

The Kwara State Police Command has given Graphic details about how its men, acting in conjunction with other security agencies successfully rescued eight students recently kidnapped from the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) in Osara, Kogi State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the command, DSP. Ejire-Adeyemi Toun and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The students were among those abducted by gunmen on May 9, 2024, at the campus of the university at about 8.30 p.m., while reading for their first-semester examination.

Giving insight into how the students were rescued, DSP. Toum said:” On the night of the kidnapping, gunmen invaded the university, firing shots and abducting several students during their tutorials.

“The immediate response by Kogi State Police and other security teams led to the rescue of 21 students, who have since been reunited with their families.

“However, the kidnappers escaped with the remaining students into Kwara State.

“The Commissioner of Police for Kwara State, CP. Victor Olaiya, promptly mobilized tactical teams from the Command and the Force Headquarters in Abuja, along with the Military, local vigilantes, and Police Hi-Tech Intelligence assets to rescue the captives.”

She added that the Inspector General of Police, IGP. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, deployed the Police Air Wing to conduct aerial surveillance over the Ifelodun Local Government Area forests where the kidnappers were hiding.

The command’s image maker also revealed that after days of concerted efforts, the joint operation led to the successful rescue of eight students.

She gave the names of the rescued students as:

Anate Hanifat Oyiza, 19

Damisa Rasidat Ometere, 17

Ahmed Tijani Fatimah, 21

Obakachi Mashkurah Onyioyiza, 17

Oloruntoba Blessing Kemisola, 23

Omojo Godwin, 19

Abdulrafiu Abdulmakik Enesi, 19

Musa Oseni, 19.

She however said after the rescue some soldiers forcefully took the students away from them. “The students were rescued and taken to the Divisional Police Headquarters Oro-Ago in Kwara State in preparation for their onward movement to receive medical attention at the state capital Ilorin. However, on arrival at the station, the students appeared weak and in dirty clothes. Police operatives provided presentable clothes and breakfast. While making preparations for their onward movement to Ilorin, soldiers on convoy patrol with three operational vehicles stormed the Oro-Ago police station, overpowered the police operatives, and forcefully took custody of the rescued students without proper handing over. This act is disrespectful to the force; and unacceptable. The behavior of the soldiers is likened to act(s) unbecoming of an officer. And necessary actions will be taken to report their conduct to the higher authority.

“Meanwhile, the operation is ongoing on land and air to smoke out the remnants of the deadly criminals who may still be hibernating in Kwara forest. The Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaiya psc (+) appreciates the IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun PhD NPM for swift and timely intervention and all other security operatives who have worked tirelessly to see the successful rescue of the students. He further urged members of the public to always be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or activities of persons in time to forestall any untoward incident.

The CP assures the good people of Kwara that he will not relent in getting rid of criminal elements from the State and has promised to place maximum security to protect the lives and properties of its citizens.

DSP. Toun promised that the rescue operation would continue with ongoing efforts to locate and apprehend any remaining kidnappers hiding in Kwara forests.

She quoted her boss as having expressed gratitude to the IGP Egbetokun and all security operatives involved in the operation. The CP, she said, urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to prevent future incidents.

“CP Olaiya reassured the residents of Kwara State of the police’s commitment to eliminating criminal elements and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens,” she said.