Despite Appeal Court’s restoration of Abeh Signatures Apartments, armed thugs and cops scare off owners

Less than two weeks after the Court of Appeal restored two luxury apartments at Abeh Signatures Apartments, Maitama, Abuja to Ms Asabe Waziri, trouble broke out as efforts to gain entrance into the apartment by her ward Mr Dasi were rebuffed as armed thugs and some policemen allegedly mobilized by the property developer, Mr Cecil Osakwe, attacked them.

The hoodlums and thugs who were cited by residents and passersby stationed themselves within and outside the gate of the residence with policemen guarding them.

The police team was allegedly sent by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Igwe of the FCT Command. He was however saved by a team of DSS patrol team that was on routine patrol of the area and noticed his molestation by the thugs.

A resident of the Apartment Mr Dasi Yusuf narrated how some of the thugs of the property developer attacked him and Mr Joseph Tsong and it took the help of a DSS patrol team that was on routine patrol in the area who noticed their molestation by the thugs to rescue them. The DSS Patrol team attempted to apprehend some of the thugs but they were led into the building by the police men.

On May 21, 2024, three justices of the appellate court in Abuja, led by Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, comprising Justices Abba Bello Mohammed, and Okon Efreti Abang, set aside the judgement of Justice Othman Musa of FCT High Court and returned the properties to Ms Waziri. Justice Barka in the lead judgment lambasted Osakwe for engaging in sharp practices, saying having benefited from the contractual sale of a property, he sought to benefit more by revoking the sales.

Ms Waziri’s Ward narrated his story thus:

On June 31, 2024, I visited my Boss’s property in line with the Court of Appeal Judgment, but I was denied entrance by thugs and policemen stationed on the property by Cecil Osakwe, the property developer. These thugs physically manhandled me and threatened my life. Their actions drew the attention of the operatives of the Department of State Services who were on patrol in the area and saved my life.