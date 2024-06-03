Court of Appeal Dismisses AIICO Insurance Plc Suit

Awards N500,000 to Policy Holder

A Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed the appeal by AIICO Insurance Plc against a policyholder as it upheld the judgment of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory given by Justice M.E. Anenih in Suit No. CV/225/20212 was delivered on 25 February 2014.

In a unanimous decision by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, Justice Peter Chudi Obiorah, who delivered the lead judgment, also awarded N500,000 in favour of the policyholder, Mr Gboyega Bello, as cost of legal process, praising the Abuja High Court that had originally entertained the suit for “being alive to the hallowed duty to render justice to the parties fairly and keeping faith with the rule of court.”

AIICO Insurance’s appeal was statute bound and Justice Anenih had dismissed the Appellant’s preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the suit under the undefended list.

By the judgement of the Appeal Court in Abuja which was held on Wednesday 15 May 2024, AIICO Insurance Plc would also refund N1,226,000 being premium paid for a life insurance policy to Bello, including payment of interest at the rate of 10% per annum on the sum from 7 March 2014 up until the judgment is executed.

Justice Joseph Olubumi Kayode Oyewole stated in his review of the judgment by the lead judge that he found no “justification to disturb the judgement of the lower court”, saying that he adopted the consequential order in the leading judgment.

Similarly, Justice Okon Efreti Abang, also of the Appeal Court in Abuja, stated in his review of the leading judgment by Justice Chudi Obiorah that he was in “agreement with the reasoning and conclusions made” by the justice and adopted it as his.

Justice Okon Efreti Abang added: “I agree that the appeal lacks merit and it is accordingly dismissed by me. I abide by the consequential order made by way of cost.”

An elated Mr Gboyega Bello said he was happy that the process was on to make AIICO Insurance Plc eat the humble pie ultimately, saying he challenged the entity to try its luck at the Supreme Court.

Bello had, in February 2007, executed a 15-year-life insurance Policy with AIICO Insurance Plc in its Abuja Office with the policy No 12025277. For three years, he paid premiums in the sum of N305,000.00 on 29 February 2007, N307,000.00 on 28 February 2008, N307,000.00 on 18 November 2008 and N307,000.00 on 22 October 2009, all amounting to a total of N1,226,000.00. However, while surrendering the policy, he had, in three consecutive letters, requested AIICO Insurance Plc for a refund to which the company replied once, stating that indeed Bello was indebted to AIICO Insurance Plc on an outstanding premium loan of N1,326,389.52 secured on his behalf to fund the policy at the time he did not pay his premium.

Bello’s consent was never sought by AIICO Insurance Plc to secure a loan on his behalf.

“It was on this basis of clear injustice that I took AIICO Insurance Plc to court. I am happy I am vindicated,” Bello said.

Delivering her judgement in the case on February 13, 2014, in Abuja, Justice Anenih had said that under the policy Bello has the right to surrender the said policy by notifying AIICO Insurance Plc in writing and the company was duty bound to refund his money. She noted that Bello had only failed to pay his premium for 2010 and as such that could not amount to the sum claimed by AIICO Insurance Plc as a loan secured on behalf of the plaintiff.

Justice Anenih said that Bello has, by the evidence before her, fulfilled the burden placed on him by law, adding that AIICO Insurance Plc has failed to file before the court any Notice of Intention to Defend or affidavit of Defence despite service of the process on it.

Arriving at his judgment in favour of Bello, Justice Anenih in 2014 had cited the authority of His Lordship Per Musdapher, J.S.C. who she said reiterated in Ogunyade v. Oshunkeye (2007) 15 NWLR (PT.1057) 218 that ‘unchallenged and uncontradicted evidence ought to be accepted by the court as establishing the facts therein contained’.

“Suffice to say given the above, this court has no option but to comply with the provision of Order 21 Rule 4 of the Federal Capital Territory High Court (Civil procedure) Rules 2004 and enter Judgement in favour of the plaintiff on the liquidated money sum”, she said.

Her judgement was affirmed by the Abuja Appeal Court.