Abia Gov Otti places N25M bounty on killers of five soldiers in Abia 

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has placed a N25 million bounty on the killers of the five officers of the Nigerian Army near Aba Town.

The offer will be a reward to anyone with useful information on how to arrest and prosecute the criminals.

This was contained in a statement made public on Friday, which was signed by Prince Okey Kanu, the Abia State Commissioner for Information and Culture.

In the statement, the State Government described the incident of Thursday, May 30, 2024, as very ugly.

The statement explained that some suspected criminal elements operated with several SUVs

at around 7:45 AM at Obikabia Junction, in the Ogbor Hill area, Obingwa Local Government Area, near Aba Town.

During that operation, they had opened fire on men of the Nigerian Army on security duty, which led to the killing of five soldiers.

Noting with regret the ugly incident that occurred, the state government commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed A. Lagbaja, and the Military High Command in the country for the unfortunate incident.

The statement said the state government also prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the gallant soldiers who died in active duty.

While declaring its commitment to security, safety, and peace within its territory at all times, the statement said the state government considered the event of Thursday, May 30, 2024, as a serious affront by the criminal elements who wanted to return to Abia State to the dark days of insecurity and as a dreaded place.

It asserted that Aba Town, most especially, is the economic heartbeat of the State and the ugly event was happening in the light of the unprecedented investments made so far in the last year to restore the city’s public infrastructure and reposition it as an attractive investment destination for local and foreign businesses.

The statement assured that the state Government will respond appropriately to reassure its citizens, investors, and friends of Abia across the world that the state is safe.

It restated that the Abia State Government will continue to give all necessary support to the security agencies in the State to protect lives and property.