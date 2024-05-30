State High Court stops eviction of Emir Sanusi from Palace 

*Eminent Nigerians and others continue to pledge allegiance to Emir Muhammad Sanusi 11 as he clocks 5 days in the Palace

*Governor Yusuf bans unlawful gatherings, street protests as police vows to arrest, prosecute offenders

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A Kano state High Court has stopped the eviction of the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 from the Kofar Kudu Palace, deflating an order from a Federal High Court that gave the directive.

The Kano High Court restrained the police and sister security agencies from carrying out the order by a Federal High Court which sought Sanusi’s eviction.

The State High Court sitting at Miller Road restrained the police, the State Security Service (SSS), and the Nigerian military from evicting the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The case was filed by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II with the four kingmakers of Kano: Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano Ibrahim Sarki Abdullahi; Sarkin Bai Mansur Adnan and Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Bello Tuta.

The presiding judge, Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu also retrained the security agencies from arresting or harassing the emir and his kingmakers.

The judge held that: “an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the Respondents either by themselves, their agents, privies, representative, and assigns from further harassing, intimidating. inviting, arresting, and or invading the personal or official residence of the Applicants (Gidan Rumfa), his servants, and or any of the Kano Emirate kingmakers by doing such acts that would be capable of interfering with the Applicants’ rights generally about this suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the Respondents from attempting to hijack, pick, commandeer, confiscate any of twin spear of authority, the Royal Hat of Dabo, the Ostrich-feathered shoes, the knife and sword of the Emir of Kano as well as symbols of authority pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That it is further ordered that the Respondents are restraining from interfering with the functions, and duties of the 1″ Applicant as the Emir of Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 28 May 2024.”

The motion on notice was adjourned to June 13, 2024, for a hearing.

*Eminent Nigerians and others continue to pledge allegiance to Emir Muhammad Sanusi 11 as he clocks 5 days in the Palace

Both human and vehicular traffic keep increasing around the Kofar Kudu Palace of the the16th Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 as eminent Nigerians and prominent people from across the globe keep trooping in to pay homage to the first class Monarch.

The Emir’s Palace, otherwise known as the Gidan Rumfa, has become a beehive of activities as a multitude of esteemed individuals from both within and beyond Kano keep paying homage to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

Last Monday, additional district heads and members of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council paid homage to him, reaffirming their unwavering loyalty

Under the guiding leadership of Khalifa Sheikh Sani Shehu Maihula, the Tijjaniyya Shura Council reiterated their steadfast support for the Emir.

Moreover, esteemed members such as Khalifa Saiyadi Bashir, Khalifa Abdullahi Uwaisu, Sheikh Ibrahim Shehu Maihula, Khalifa S. Sukairaj, Khalifa H. Kafanga, Barrister Habibu Dan Almajiri, and Saiyadi Ibrahim Abubakar have endorsed Emir Sanusi as the lawful ruler of Kano.

During Wednesday’s sitting, a diverse array of dignitaries, notably politicians, have affirmed their allegiance to the Emir.

It could be recalled that during his initial court session on Sunday, the Emir received 40 district heads and prominent individuals within the council.

Upon taking up residence in the palace, these district heads and council members humbly prostrated themselves before him, emphatically acknowledging his rightful position as the Em of Kano.

*Governor Yusuf bans unlawful gatherings, street protests as police vows to arrest, prosecute offenders

Kano state, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has imposed stringent restrictions on all public gatherings intended for protest within the state, exercising the authority vested in him as the chief security officer of the state

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday.

In his position, the governor has directed the Police, the Directorate of State Security Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to apprehend, detain, and prosecute any individual or group partaking in demonstrations on the streets of Kano.

According to the Statement, “This decisive action is a preemptive strategy aimed at averting any potential breakdown of law and order orchestrated by adversaries of the state.

“We are privy to credible intelligence indicating that certain prominent figures from the opposition party in Kano have devised plans to sponsor student associations and political agitators from other northwestern states to incite chaos under the guise of advocating for the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

“The state government has explicitly outlawed protests, demonstrations, or processions of any kind, and individuals found on the streets of Kano engaging in such activities will be promptly apprehended.

“Through this declaration, we caution student groups against being manipulated by troublemakers who are resolute in fomenting disorder in Kano.”

Governor Yusuf urged all citizens of the state to carry on with their normal activities as the state retains its tranquility, and the government will persist in vigilant oversight of the situation to promptly address any individuals or factions trying to undermine the relative peace that the state presently enjoys.

However, Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has vowed to arrest and prosecute any person or group of persons that violated Governor Yusuf’s order.

CP Gumel Called on Kano State Residents to remain patriotic and obey the Kano State Government order which was Issued Wednesday morning.

He insisted that all forms of unlawful gatherings, protests, and processions are banned in the state.

A Statement signed on his behalf by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa indicated that: “The Police Command in Kano State will ensure the State Government Order that ban all forms of protests is being implemented with all sense of vigor as any person found will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“Already, armed personnel have since been deployed to identified flash points in and outside the Metropolis and are poised to deal with any form of violation and other unforeseen circumstances.

“In the same vein, the Police Command has placed its fully kitted, equipped, and motivated personnel on ‘red alerts’ to ruthlessly deal with the situation as any form of security threats in the State would not be tolerated.

“On this note, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, *CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc* calls on the law-abiding people of the State to remain patriotic, obey the Kano State Government Order, maintain calmness, and avoid any other form of unlawful activities that may trigger violence as joint security forces have been dispatched to strategic locations to safeguard the peace and order throughout the State.

“Furthermore, the Police Command is hereby reminding members of the public that the position of the law remained very clear as whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the State will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”