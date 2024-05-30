Katsina Ultramodern Dialysis Centre set for Commissioning

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

All is set for the commissioning and official opening of the Katsina ultramodern dialysis centre constructed by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to help solve the health challenges of not only the Katsina residents, but people from across the country.

The project which commenced in September last year was completed in good time, furnished with state-of-art hospital equipments that are obtainable in developed countries.

Governor Radda, who paid a visit to the modern health facility as part of activities, marking his one year in office, expressed satisfaction over the installations at the dialysis centre recently constructed by his administration.

Indeed, this state-of-the-art facility stands as a testament to Governor Radda’s commitment to enhance healthcare delivery in the state.

The multimillion-naira project was born from the visionary mind of Governor Radda, a key component of his “Building Your Future” blueprint, a roadmap that encapsulates his grand vision for the progress and prosperity of Katsina.

With a passion for ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all and sundry, Governor Radda personally spearheaded the initiative from its conception to completion.

Accompanied by Katsina State Deputy Governor, Mall. Farouk Lawal Jobe and other members of the state executive council, Governor Radda embarked on a tour of the facility.

The detailed briefing during the tour informed state personnel at the venue that Governor Radda has been meticulously monitoring the project’s, leaving no stone unturned from the laying of the foundation to the final touches that transformed this vision into tangible reality.

The Governor’s hands-on approach and steadfast dedication have been the driving force behind this monumental achievement. As the people of Katsina State witness the unveiling of this facility, residents can now benefits international standard healthcare services.