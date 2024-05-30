Katsina Ultramodern Dialysis Centre set for Commissioning

Katsina Ultramodern Dialysis Centre set for Commissioning

Thursday, May 30, 2024 2:15 pm


Katsina Dialysis Centre

Katsina Dialysis Centre

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

 

All is set for the commissioning and official opening of the Katsina ultramodern dialysis centre constructed by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to help solve the health challenges of not only the Katsina residents, but people from across the country.

The project which commenced in September last year was completed in good time, furnished with state-of-art hospital equipments that are obtainable in developed countries.

Governor Radda, who  paid a visit to  the modern health facility as part of activities, marking his one year in office, expressed satisfaction over the installations at the dialysis centre recently constructed by his administration.

Indeed, this state-of-the-art facility stands as a testament to  Governor Radda’s commitment to enhance healthcare delivery in the state.

The multimillion-naira project was born from the visionary mind of Governor Radda, a key component of his “Building Your Future” blueprint, a roadmap that encapsulates his grand vision for the progress and prosperity of Katsina.

With a passion for ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all and sundry, Governor Radda  personally spearheaded the initiative from its conception to completion.

Accompanied by Katsina State Deputy Governor, Mall. Farouk Lawal Jobe and other members of the state executive council, Governor Radda embarked on a tour of the facility.

The detailed briefing during the tour informed state personnel at the venue that Governor Radda has been meticulously monitoring the project’s, leaving no stone unturned  from the laying of the foundation to the final touches that transformed this vision into tangible reality.

The Governor’s hands-on approach and steadfast dedication have been the driving force behind this monumental achievement. As the people of Katsina State witness the unveiling of this facility, residents can now benefits international standard healthcare services.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The newly built KATGIS head office 42 mins ago

    Gov Radda commissions Katsina geographic information system head office
     The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara 5 hours ago

    Governor Fubara assigns portfolios to Eight newly sworn-in Commissioners 
    Zacch Adedeji 7 hours ago

    Zacch Adedeji’s Principles of Taxation: A pathway to Nigeria’s economic growth
    Ebenezer Obadare 8 hours ago

    The OBJ of Illiberalism
    Governor Radda flagging off the road project 9 hours ago

    Governor  Radda flags off construction of a 129.5km road, 201 linear meter drainage
    The Pro-Wike lawmakers 9 hours ago

    See court documents ordering 25 Pro-Wike lawmakers to stop parading themselves as assembly members
    L-R: Coach Michael Jumbo; The CEO of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo and The Head of Finance Bullion Records, Hon. Kilamuwaye Badmus 11 hours ago

    NBBOFC grants promotional license to Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited
    From second left: Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara; his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu; Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of Rivers State University, retired Justice Mary Odili (JSC); former Governor of the State, Dr Peter Odili; and Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo; during the presentation of Account of Stewardship and Scorecard on his one year in office by the Governor at Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt on Wednesday. 11 hours ago

    We faced the most vicious existential political attack barely three months in office – Fubara