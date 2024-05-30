Gov Radda commissions Katsina geographic information system head office

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has commissioned the newly built Katsina state Geographic Information System (KATGIS) head office as part of activities marking his one year in office.

The project is a landmark move aimed at modernizing land administration and unlocking investment potential in the state.

The commissioning ceremony was momentous, representing a significant stride towards streamlining land ownership processes and fostering responsible land use within the state.

Governor Radda personally sponsored the bill for the establishment of KATGIS upon assuming office, recognizing the pressing need to revolutionize land administration and facilitate substantial investment in the real estate sector.

The bill’s primary objective is to birth a cutting-edge land information system.

With the official commissioning, Governor Radda declared the first-class facility open, housing modern equipment and facilities designed to enhance effective operations.

This marks a milestone in Katsina State’s journey towards sustainable development and efficient resource management.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Radda emphasized the far-reaching implications of this groundbreaking initiative on land administration within the state.

He further stressed his commitment to this vision by appointing a young expert to lead KATGIS, entrusting the future of this crucial endeavor to the capable hands of a vibrant youth, Dr. Mansur Adamu.

According to him, the strategic move does not only reflect the Governor’s confidence in the younger generation but also exemplifies his dedication to nurturing homegrown talent and fostering a culture of innovation within the state.