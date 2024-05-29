We’ll continue to create economic opportunities for Ekiti people, says Gov Oyebanji

Ekiti state Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has reiterated his administration’s commitment to forging strategic partnerships that will uplift the socio-economic status of the state and create economic opportunities for the citizens.

The Governor Oyebanji, who stated this in Ado- Ekiti on Tuesday during an intervention programme organised in support of MSMEs by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), said potentials in the state’s informal sector would be harnessed to achieve his administration’s economic prosperity target through an effective Public Private Partnership initiative.

Highlighting his administration’s efforts to support small and medium-sized enterprises through financial aids, training programs, and easier access to market, the Governor noted that partnering with SMEDAN and other financial institutions are being strengthened to further provide MSMEs in the state with necessary capital to grow and prosper their businesses.

He said many individuals possess the necessary integrity, skills, education, resilience, and work ethic but lack opportunities to showcase their abilities, hence the need to forge partnership with development agencies to open doors of prospects for such individuals.

Governor Oyebanji further revealed that his administration is working on various strategies aimed at empowering small business owners in the state with a focus to leverage local content policies to elevate their business.

He urged the people to take full advantage of the opportunities being provided through SMEDAN to uplift their businesses with an assurance that his administration remains committed to the people’s welfare and prosperity and to fostering a more equitable and prosperous society with ultimate goal of transforming the state into a model of sustainable development and inclusive growth.

“The reason many of us are not rich in Ekiti is because we don’t have helpers, and if that is the only thing I will do for Ekiti as Governor, I will appreciate God.”

“I don’t agree that Ekiti is poor, but I agree that we lack helper. For the entrepreneurs I know their challenges but we can overcome and that’s why I have gone to invite SMEDAN to come and help us and they are here now, they have trained us and this is just the tip of the iceberg because we are still going to scale up”.

Earlier, in his remark, the Director General of SMEDAN, Mr. Charles Odil commended the Governor for exploiting all means in ensuring the development of MSMEs in the state and for enhancing sustainable economic development of the country.

Odii explained that SMEDAN’s intervention is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration determination to help business with guidance, resources, opportunities, and workforce support to boost the economic landscape of the country.

The SMEDAN boss explained that the agency’s intervention in Ekiti State include training of over 50 business owners on catering, fashion, and photography and providing them with necessary tools to grow their business, such as gas cooker and oven, sewing machine, camera, and 50,000 naira each to expand their business.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Investment , Trade and Ineustry, Mrs Tayo Adeola said the intervention was a testament to the dedication and collaborative effort of the Oyebanji led-administration aimed at boosting the economic landscape of the state and ensuring the prosperity agenda of the Governor.

The SMEDAN boss and his team later visited the Ekiti Adire Hub, along Iworoko Road, where they were received by the Wife of the Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, and officials of the center, who took the SMEDAN team round the production processes at the hub, which is empowering youths with Adire making/ marketing skills.