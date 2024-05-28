Kogi guber: Braimoh sets for Appeal

Richard Elesho

Otunba Olayinka Braimoh, candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2023 governorship election in Kogi state, has rejected the tribunal’s judgment on his petition, which was dismissed on technical grounds by a three-man judges sitting in Abuja on Monday.

He made his position known in a statement he made available to newsmen on Monday evening.

Braimoh said, “I am deeply concerned about the confirmation of the incumbent Governor’s election by the tribunal, despite the clear proof of substantial evidence of widespread manipulation and overvoting. This decision is deeply troubling and unacceptable to us, leading us to completely reject the tribunal’s verdict. However, it is important to emphasize that there is no need to panic or be alarmed by this outcome. We kindly request our supporters to maintain their composure and strictly abide by the rule of law, as we firmly believe that justice may be delayed, but it will never be denied

“We are proceeding with the appeal process without any hesitation, firmly believing that the judiciary is still the ultimate defender of justice for the ordinary citizens. We are confident that all the mistakes made by the tribunal, whether intentional or unintentional, will be rectified by the Court of Appeal and, if necessary, the Supreme Court

“We have full faith that the higher courts will thoroughly examine the tribunal’s judgment, ensuring that justice is served. Our trust in the judiciary’s ability to correct these errors remains unwavering. We urge our supporters to remain calm and have confidence in the judicial process, knowing that justice will ultimately prevail”.

Braimoh is challenging the election process due to overvoting largely recorded in most polling units, mostly in the Central Senatorial District, asking the tribunal to cancel the election and conduct a fresh one.