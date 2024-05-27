Photo News: Ministerial update on achievements of the President Bola Tinubu
Monday, May 27, 2024 5:14 pm
L-R: Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; and Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, during the ministerial update on the achievements of the President Bola Tinubu administration in Abuja on Monday 27/05/2024
A ministerial update on the achievements of the President Bola Tinubu administration was held in Abuja on Monday 27 May 2024.
