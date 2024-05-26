We’ll not make unfulfilled promises to Rivers people  – Gov Fubara

*Directs completion of 300 meters to boundary with Imo

*Works on Zonal hospital Omoku to commence next week.

*As former Governor, Dr. Odili commissions road

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has stated that his administration will not make unfulfilled promises to the people of Rivers State, but ensure that it lived up to its mantra of putting Rivers first by addressing the critical development challenges of the people.

He emphasised that decisions for projects execution will only be taken within the capacity of the government to deliver such projects on schedule.

Governor Fubara stated this in his remarks at the commissioning of the dualised Omoku-Egbema road project held at the Masters Junction, Obrikom road, Omoku on Saturday.

Addressing Rivers stakeholders at the event, Governor Fubara said the major concern of his administration is to ensure that every part of the state is directly impacted by key projects that will uplift the standard of living of the people.

The governor noted that commissioning of the dualised Omoku-Egbema road is a bold statement that a project that seemed impossible to accomplish has been delivered by his administration and on record time.

He reiterated his commitment to serving the people adding that the philosophy of his administration is anchored on Rivers first, and assured of more projects in the area.

“We are here to tell our people today that they are very important to us. We are here to assure you that every part of this state will have a positive feel of our administration.”

While thanking the people for their support during and after the elections, Governor Fubara assured them of completing the remaining 300 meters of the road connecting the state to Imo State, adding that work will resume at the abandoned Zonal hospital, Omoku in a weeks time.

Speaking as the special guest of honour to commission the road, former governor of the state, Sir Dr Peter Odili described Governor Siminalayi Fubara as a humble man of God whose life reflects the fear of God, noting that the governor has demonstrated uncommon love for the people of Onelga and as such earned their unalloyed support.

Dr Odili further commended Governor Fubara for focusing his governance on the people, as they remained the greatest asset of the state, and assured that Rivers people will continue to rally behind the Governor to succeed because he is trustworthy.

He pointed out that though the next election is far but with what the governor has done for the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area he is guaranteed of the people’s support at all times.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr Atamea Briggs in giving brief on the road thanked the governor for having the interest of the people at heart and in taking the bold initiatives to complete the road after it was abandoned.

He stated that the 23 kilometers dual carriage road which cost the state government the sum of N13,071,483,375.53 has been fully paid for after completion and will benefit the people of the LGA in advancing their businesses and help in their social integration.

On his part the Area Manager of Setraco Nigeria Limited, Michael Issa applauded the Rivers State Government and Governor Siminalayi Fubara for giving the company the opportunity to deliver the road and pledged to contribute more to the road infrastructure development programme of the state when called upon.

In a welcome address on behalf of the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni people, Dr. Shedrack Akaloku commended and congratulated Governor Siminalayi Fubara on his successful one year in office in spite of the man-made challenges, especially as actual governance in Rivers State began in February 2024, stressing that the successes far outweigh public expectations.