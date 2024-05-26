See who is who in Ododo makes new appointments in Kogi

Richard Elesho

Nearly four months into his stewardship, the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has made major appointments that will help him pilot the Affairs of the state. The list includes 42 Special Adbisers, SAs, 131 Senior Special Assistants, SSAs, Director General, DG, Principal Private Secretary, PPS, Chairman and Members, Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

The new appointments, contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade, take immediate effect. The new appointees and their potfolios are:

SPECIAL ADVISERS

S/N NAME PORTFOLIO

1. Abdulhamid Lawal Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Grassroots Mobilization

2. Isah Omeiza Albert Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Community Relations

3. Basir Audu Abubakar Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Hotel & Tourism (East)

4. Achimugu Eunice Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Youth and Women Affairs

5, Otitoju David Durojaiye Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Internal & Corporate Affairs

6. Otaru Abdulkabir Onoruooyiza Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Agriculture

7. Kaseem Ahmed.I Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Political Education

8. Mashood Omuya Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Youth Mobilization & Voters Education

9. Micheal Onimisi Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Climate Change

10. Thomas Offor Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Special Duties II

11. Yisah Abdulsalam Aliyu Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Transportation, travel & Tours

12. Prince Haruna Mohammed Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Community Integration & Harmonization

13. Hon. Sandra Musa Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)

14. Nda Aaron Special Adviser on Multimedia & Conception

15. Muhammed Atati Bozy Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Education, Job Creation Teaching Regulation

16 Shaibu Siaka Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Cultural Integration (East)

17. Hussaini Salihu Balogun Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Inter Party Relation

18. Lamidi Saliu Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Science & Technology

19. Hon. Ojo Aturu Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Good Governance & Due Process

20 Makama Daudu Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Commerce & Cashew Production

21. Khadija Suleiman Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Diaspora

22. Musa Usman Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS)

23. Abdullahi Abdulmalik Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Education

24. Alfa Momoh Rabiu Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Legislature

25. Bilikisu Aliyu Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Humanitarian

26. Hon. Idris Ndako Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Local Government Matters

27. Moses Sunday David Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Cultural Integration (West)

28. Momo Gimba Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Women Afairs

29. Tiamiyu FancyJimoh Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Corporate Affairs

30. Onogwu Isah Mohammed Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Public Relations

31. Isah Abdulrashed Ovosi Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Intergovernmental Affairs

32. Jacop Edi Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Information & Communication

33. Kayode Olutoyo John JP Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Urban Development

34. Alabi Ahmed Ade Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Steel Development

35. Onoja James Omachonu Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Statistics

36. Olugboke Josua Gbodi Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Special Projects

37. Bode Adeyemi Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Energy

38. Sheidu Bello Tinko Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Special Duty I

39. Muhammed Shaibu Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Emergency Management

40. Momoh Nasiru Omuya Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Domestics Affairs

41. Juwon Olorunnipa Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Culture & Tourism

42. Egnr. Ezzu Aliyu Momoh Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Project Management

43. Yusuf Omuya Nasiru Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs

SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANTS

S/N NAME PORTFOLIO

1. Onoja Simon Shaibu SSA on Information & Political Strategy to the Executive Governor

2. Hon. Laz Akubo SSA on Public Relations to the Executive Governor (East)

3. Obademi Samson Oladende SSA on Public Relations to the Executive Governor (West)

4. Joseph Olutimi SSA on Finance to the Executive Governor

5. Joseph A. Omeiza SSA on Commerce to the Executive Governor

6. Ikeyi Sunday SSA on Sanitation to the Executive Governor

7. Richard Otitoleke SSA on Drug Rehabilitation to the Executive Governor

8. Akubo Victoria Unekwu SSA on Youth & Women Mobilization to the Executive Governor (Dekina Bassa)

9. Halimat Mohammed Onotu SSA on Youth & Women Mobilzation to the Executive Governor (Adavi/Okehi)

10. Abubakar Idris Yakubu Echipate SSA on Local Matters to the Executive Governor

11. Ibrahim Saidu SSA on Pipeline Regulation to the Executive Governor

12. Ridwan B. Adam SSA on Climate Change to the Executive Governor

13. Abdullahi Idowu Suleiman SSA on Road Maintenance to the Executive Governor

14. Mohammed Yusuf SSA on Security & Conflict Resolution to the Executive Governor

15. Shuaibu Hamza Mohammed SSA on Infrastructure to the Executive Governor (Central)

16. Jimoh Abidun Johnson SSA on Town Planning to the Executive Governor

17. Abdulsalam Yekini Ateiza SSA on Special Projects to the Executive Governor

18. Bama Shehu Mundi

SSA on Industries & Productivity

19. Suleiman Adamu SSA on Community Service to the Executive Governor (Dekina Federal Constituency)

20. Owoyomi Ayoka Williams SSA on Political Matters to the Executive Governor (West)

21. Hon. Onimisi M. Itopa SSA on Political Strategy & Grassroots Sensitization to the Executive Governor

22. Adinoyi Ojo Aroke SSA on Grassroots Sensitization to the Executive Governor (Adavi/Okehi)

23. Emmanuel Duro Olufade SSA on Grassroots Sensitization to the Executive Governor (Okene/Ogori)

24. Adabara Ibrahim SSA on Political Matters to the Executive Governor (Central)

25. Halima Wada SSA on Entrepreneurship to the Executive Governor

26. Moses Tunde Olusegun SSA on Ethics & Value to the Executive Governor (West)

27. Idris Yahaya SSA on Rural Waters & Sensitization to the Executive Governor

28. Abdulmalik Haruna Anataku SSA on Grassroots Mobilization to the Executive Governor

29. Dauda Simbiyat SSA Women Affairs Kogi to the Executive Governor ( Central)

30. Ajoke Abdulkareem SSA on Stakeholders Engagement to the Executive Governor

31 Amos Abayomi Clement SSA on Infrastructure to the Executive Governor (West)

32. Racheal Bosede Olupeka SSA on Due Process to the Executive Governor

33. Yakubu Suleman Yusuf SSA on Hotel & Tourism to the Executive Governor

34. Benjamin Ibrahim Amodu SSA on Constituency Outreach to the Executive Governor

35. Frank Oludare SSA on Rice Mill & Processing to the Executive Governor

36. Yakubu Abdulmumuni Adeiza SSA on Human Capital Development to the Executive Governor

37. Mohammed Shaba SSA on Content Creation to the Executive Governor

38. Odiniya Adejo Sam SSA on Cooperatives II to the Executive Governor

39. Usman Inya Aishat SSA on Women Matters to the Executive Governor ( Central)

40. Adedayo Oluwafemi SSA on Corporate Affairs to the Executive Governor

41. Shuaib Abdullahi Ojo SSA on Commerce & Industry to the Executive Governor

42. Obajimoh Abdulrasheed SSA on Technology & Technical Service to the DG Government House

43. Sani Musa SSA on Ethics & Values to the Executive Governor (East)

44. Hon. Aminu A. Atabo SSA on informal & Vocational Education to the Executive Governor

45. Shaibu Ipinmisho SSA on Land Matters to the Executive Governor

46. Abdulmaleeq Rufayi SA on Legal Matters to the Executive Governor

47. Khalihat Bello SSA on Civil Society & Non- Governmental Organization to the Executive Governor

48. Hon. Adams Sadiq Isah SSA on Intral Party Affairs to the Executive Governor

49. Onde Salihu Muhammed SSS on Political Harmonization to the Executive Governor

50. Mukailu Saidu (PWD) SSA on Disability Matters to the Executive Governor

51. Raji Tope SSA on Political Affairs

52. Ochesuru Haruna Ozovehe SSA on Good Governance to the Executive Governor

53. Clement Daudu SSA on Private Education Institution to the Executive Governor

54. Amoka Umar Abdulrahman SSA on Special Dutie III to the Executive Governor

55. Menyaga Abdul SSA on Community Service to the Executive Governor (Idah/Bassa Federal Constituency)

56. Daniel Yusuf Achogba SSA on Public Safety to the Executive Governor

57. Hon. Stephen Tope Ajayi SSA on Internal Affairs to the Executive Governor

58. Abdullamid J. Omahe SSA on Local Government Service Commission to the Executive Governor

59. Usman Musa Anako SSA on Telecom Industries to the Executive Governor

60. Usman Friday George SSA on Industrial Training to the Executive Governor

61. Egbebi Kayode Augustine SSA on Cultural Integration to the Executive Governor

62. Isah Abubakar SSA on Urban Development to the Executive Governor

63. Asiru Segun Abdulganiyu SSA on Solid Minerals to the Executive Governor

64. Muhammed Yahaya Muhammed SSA on Hospitality & State Orientation to the Executive Governor

65. Nanahawa Kazeem SSA on Education to the Executive Governor

66. Hon. Yakubu Makanju Suberu SSA on Rural Development to the Executive Governor

67. Shehu Atta SSA on Youth Affairs to the Executive Governor (Adavi)

68. Yahaya Shehu Ahmed SSA on Digital Medial to the Executive Governor

69. Isah Emmanuel Ojodunwene SSA on Student Affairs to the Executive Governor

70. Fatima Shaba SSA on Women Affairs (Lokoja) to the Executive Governor

71. Saidu Salihu SSA on Civil Society Organization to the Executive Governor

72. Idoko Gabriel Monday SSA on Voter Education II to the Executive Governor

73. Ojotule Saiad Aneke SSA on Environmental Protection to the Executive Governor

74. Jackson Omonu SSA on Drying Season Farming to the Executive Governor

75. Innocent Ojata Omachonu SSA on Erosion & Flood Control to the Executive Governor

76. Ogwu Hassan Ibrahim SSA on Contact & Mobilization to the Executive Governor

77. Micheal Egwuda Ojadi SSA on Works to the Executive Governor

78. Ladi Queen Ijanu SSA on Commercial Agriculture to the Executive Governor

79. Jimoh Mustapha SSA on Sector Refund to the Executive Governor

80. Tijani Mamman SSA on Public Relations to the Executive Governor (Central)

81. Aliyu Yakubu SSA on Entertainment to the Executive Governor (East)

82. Hon. Moses Sani Aguva SSA on Poverty Alleviation to the Executive Governor

83. Yakubu Saka. O SSA on Climate Monitoring to the Executive Governor

84. Omeiza Shehu Jekyll SSA on Domestic Affairs to the Executive Governor

85. Bashir Bello SSA on Domestic II to the Executive Governor

86. Adiza Ibrahim SSA on Humanitarian to the Executive Governor (East)

87. Muhammed Awwal Danjuma SSA on Creative Arts to the Executive Governor

88. Umar Nurudeen Ataba SSA on Liaising and Project Management to the Executive Governor

89. Sule Ozovehe Jimoh SSA on Project Monitoring to the Executive Governor

90. Jimoh Onimisi Abiodun SSA on Emergency & Management to the Executive Governor

91. Salawudeen Alaba Abdulkareem SSA on Produce Monitoring to the Executive Governor

92. Abdulahi Abubakar Omeiza SSA on Voters Education to the Executive Governor

93. Hon. Idris Disal SSA on Student Affairs to the Executive Governor

94. Gaminana Usman SSA on Inter-Religion Affairs to the Executive Governor

95. Abdulmalik Sunday Omeiza SSA on School Drop Out and Counseling to the Executive Governor

96. Abdulsalam Faruq Umar SSA on Federal Agencies to the Executive Governor

97. Ibrahim Umar Mubarak SSA on Youth Empowerment to the Executive Governor (Central)

98. Saliu Habib to the Executive Governor SSA on Small and Medium Enterprises to the Executive Governor

99. Haruna Yunusa Ozovehe SSA on Good Governance to the Executive Governor

100. Yahaya Hafeez SSA on Youth Matters II to the Executive Governor

101. Hon. Meka Akpata SSA on Erosion Control to the Executive Governor (Ogori)

102. Ibrahim Usman SSA on Youth Matter III to the Executive Governor

103. Muya O. Yakubu SSA on Food Security to the Executive Governor

104. Adori Tijani SSA on Drug Abuse to the Executive Governor

105. Abonyi Dada Ibrahim SSA on Peace and Security to the Executive Governor

106. Rizama Guma SSA on Agricultural Matters (Bassa) to the Executive Governor

107. Jimaza Felicia SSA on Internally Displaced Persons to the Executive Governor in Bassa LGA

108. Hon. Halimat Alhassan SSA on Child Labor and Trafficking to the Executive Governor

109. Hon. Isiaka Salisu Ibrahim SSA on Energy to the Executive Governor

110. Sunday Sheneni SSA on Artisans Affairs to the Executive Governor

111. Muhammed Abdullahi SSA on Youth in Agriculture Development to the Executive Governor

112. Abdulwahab Danbala SSA on Rural and Urban Migration to the Executive Governor

113. Omole Charity SSA on Youth and Women Mobilization to the Executive Governor (Ogori/Magongo)

114. Bala Saleh SSA on Non-Indigene to the Executive Governor (Hausawa)

115. Akowe Benjamin Friday SSA on Budget to the Executive Governor

116. Omoyi Suleiman Ajagu SSA on Entertainment to the Executive Governor (Central)

117. Samed Samuel Omede SSA on Human Capital Development II to the Executive Governor

118. Musari Sanni Ohize SSA on Housing to the Executive Governor

119. Daudu Olushola Janet SSA on Humanitarian to the Executive Governor (West)

120. Umar Saleh SSA on Social Event to the Executive Governor

121. Rufai Enero Sule SSA on Cashew Production and Marketing to the Executive Governor

122. Abu Mustapha Ogirima SSA on War Against Drug Trafficking to the Executive Governor

123. Amoka Muhammed Habib SSA on Resource Mobilization to the Executive Governor

124. Adama Yahaya SSA on Procurement Matters to the Executive Governor

125. Bashir Musa Adogu SSA on ICT II to the Executive Governor

126. Ebenezer Tade Adeyemi SSA on Civil Service Matter to the Executive Governor

127. Dickeogu Austin Chima SSA on Non- Indigene I to the Executive Governor (Ibo. Community )

128. Emeka Sunday Nwaeze SSA on Non-Indigene II to the Executive Governor (Ibo-Community)

129. Chief Empire Iweha SSA on Surveillance to the Executive Governor

130 Enemaku G. Ochijenu Esq SSA on Social Investment to the Executive Governor

131. Abdullahi Ali Keller SSA on Youth Mobilization to the Executive Governor

Other approvals by the Executive Governor include:

132. Dr. Mohammed Shuaibu Ozigis Director-General Kogi Geographical Information Service (KOGIS)

133. Salihu Sanusi Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Executive Governor

134. Hon. Philip Olusesan Orebiyi Board Chairman (Part-Time) (West)

135. Bilikisu Abdulsalam Ogueyi General Manager (Central)

136. Muhammed Sani Inuwa Board Secretary

137. Aliu Enesi Ikutemi Member (Part-Time) (Central)

138. Olumide Tolu Adesoro Member (Part-Time) (West)

139. Akpa Ambrose Member (Part-Time) (East)

140. Maji Muhammed Sanusi Member (Part-Time) (East)

141. Abdulmaleek Lawi Member (Part-Time) (Central)

Ahmed Kashim, the Personal Assistant to the Executive Governor has been redeployed as Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to the Executive Governor.

His Excellency, the Governor congratulates all appointees and desires absolute commitment to the development of the State.

All appointment takes immediate effect.