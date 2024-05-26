Videos: Kano Emirship tussle: Aminu Ado Bayero’s sympathizers protest in Kano, Gaya

*Arewa group appeals to Bayero to exit kingdom

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

In their hundreds, supporters of deposed Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, took to some parts of Kano city and. Gaya town, on Sunday, protesting the abolishment of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye Emirates, carved out in 2019 by the immediate-past Governor of the state, who is currently the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Gandujje.

Ganduje, shortly after splitting Kano Emirate into five, sacked and banished Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11, using the legislative instrument of Kano Emirate Council Law (2019).

Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 was installed as Emir of Kano by former Governor, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso in 2014, shortly after the death of Aminu’s father, the late Emir of Kano, His Highness, Dr. Ado Abdullahi Bayero.

Emir Aminu was transferred from Bichi Emirate to Kano Emirate as replacement to Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11, after his dethronement and banishment, while Aminu’s younger brother, Nasiru Ado Bayero, replaced him as Emir of Bichi.

Aminu was a major contender of the power of Kano throne, shortly after his father’s death, though Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11, was largely favoured by the Kwankwaso government.

The duo are currently occupying the Kano traditional stool at different Palaces.

While Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 has taken over the main Emir’s Palace in Kofar Kudu, Aminu Ado Bayero who returned from Ijebu Ode on Friday is occupying the Nassarawa House Palace, where his late father was buried.

They are both performing traditional rituals as Emirs of Kano, creating a space in Kano’s traditional institution, having two functional Emirs at a time.

However, there is a Court Order, stopping the re-installation of Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The suit was instituted by a king-maker, Alhaji Aminu Dan Agundi, (Sarkin Dawaki Babba).

On Sunday evening, protest broke out in Kano as scores of protesters, particularly, youths marched through some streets in Kano city demanding re-enthronement of Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano.

The protesters also demanded for the re-instatement of the five Kano Emirates.

They stormed the streets in peaceful, devoid of violent disposition, after observing a special prayer session.

They carried placards with inscriptions: “Abba Kabir Yusuf, Obey Court order”, “Court Brought You”, “You Must Obey The Court”, “Aminu Is Still Our Emir”, “We Are Against Injustice”

In Gaya, tension was high late Sunday morning, when protesters stormed the streets in response to the recent repeal of the Kano Emirates Council Law (2019).

Last Thursday, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf signed the Kano Emirate Bill (2024) into law, dissolving the additional emirates of Rano, Gaya, Karaye, and Bichi. T

Governor Yusuf ordered all the five Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye, including Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Emir of Gaya, to transfer their authority to Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo, the Deputy Governor overseeing the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The Emir of Gaya vacated his palace at midnight on Thursday, amidst heavy security.

On Sunday morning, residents marched through Gaya, brandishing placards and chanting anti-government slogans.

The protesters accused the government of political maneuvering and demanded the reinstatement of their emirate, alleging that the dissolution was not in the interest of Kano and the people.

Our Correspondent reports that Arewa Social Contract Initiatives, on Sunday, apoealed to Aminu Ado Bayero to exit from Kano to give way for peace and tranquility.

The Arewa group begged Aminu Ado Bayero, shortly after an emergency meeting of the 19 Northern States in Kano.

Dueijg the meeting, people raised concerns over the presentiment of a befalling crises in Kano.

National Chairman Sani Muhamud Darma emphasized that Aminu Ado Bayero’s actions contradict the traditions of the Emirate Council and may ignite chaos, harming many lives.

He reminded the dethroned Emir that history will not be kind if he prioritizes personal interests over the well-being of the state.

The Chairman drew parallels with the peaceful transition of power by other Emirs, including the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, and urged Aminu Ado Bayero to follow suit.

He stressed that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s campaign promises included reforming the Kano Emirates, which has been fulfilled, and that Kano residents are content with the developments.

The Arewa Social Contract Initiatives strongly advised the dethroned Emir to relocate and channel any grievances appropriately, rather than jeopardizing the peace and stability of Kano.

They emphasized that the city’s volatility demands responsible actions, and that Emir Sanusi’s acceptance by the people is evident in the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Kano.

Our Correspondent reports that security agencies in the state remain on red-alert in Kano in case of any eventuality as they monitor the unfolding scenario through democracy policing strategy.