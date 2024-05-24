Sanusi calls on Rivers to depend less on oil-based economy 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Muhammad Sanusi has counseled the Rivers State government against over-dependency on oil and gas if it wants to foster economic growth and resilience.

Delivering the keynote address, the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness (HRH), Muhammad Sanusi II, said that the gross damage done to the national economy in the past 10 years, cannot be undone in one year but advised that immediate steps must be taken to deliberately rejuvenate enduring economic activities for growth.

He called for a paradigm shift in harnessing efforts towards sustainable economic growth and prosperity with tenable decisions that strengthen governance around economic development to improve investment promotion.

The former CBN Governor noted that implementing reforms of an economy at any level of either state or nation can hurt mere politics, and indeed, painful because it will appear unpopular but added that it must done to guarantee a better future for the people.

He said, “As the second largest economy in Nigeria after Lagos, Rivers State has a unique opportunity to emerge as a beacon of progress in all places.

“It has the opportunity to operationalize ideals of the concept of sub-nationalism in a federal context by building a resilient, dynamic, modern, and effective system that fosters economic development and prosperity.

“But sitting on oil or any natural resources is not enough for economic development. Oil is a resource and is not enough to make us a wealthy country.

“To achieve development, it is imperative that we recognize the need to take specific steps that transcend natural resources, to diversify and institutionalize foundational economic framework to fully reap the blessing of all in stock.”

HRH Sanusi said to harness the abundant resources into a real blessing, leaders must stop being accursed so that they can make the right choices to foster deep thinking, and deliberate and strategic actions with political will to perform and achieve sustainable development.

“Human capital and good governance are why countries that are complex in their characteristics such as India, Brazil, China, and the US, have developed through innovation, intellectual probity, education, and strong public institutions.

“We must put a stress on human capital and design education and skill training that are fit for this century.

“You need innovators and entrepreneurs that will supply services across all value chains and industries, and it is important to raise the quality of schools by investing in a teaching capacity, learning tools, and pedology that will nurture a culture of creativity and problem-solving.

“It is critically important to invest in vocational training and apprenticeship to close the education gap, aligning with the needs of our economy.”

Welcoming guests to the event, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said that the ongoing discussions and exchange of ideas on economic growth are geared towards securing a promising future for the State.

Represented by the Head of the State Civil Service Dr George Nwaeke, Dr. Danagogo, noted the statesmanship of Governor Fubara, whose mind is set on the sustenance of the next generation, adding that he was laying the foundation that will drive the State on the path of economic prosperity.

He said, “The Governor is a statesman because the benefits of the economic summit and things that will be put on the ground will benefit our people and make the future generation more responsible.

“His (Fubara) commitment to sustainable development, his foresight in planning for the long-term, and unwavering dedication to the betterment of our State now and for the future, truly places him as a true leader.”

Dr Danagogo said further: “I, therefore, urge each person here present to draw inspiration from the ethos as we continue our discussion today. Let us channel our energies toward finding solutions that will not only benefit us today but will also lay a solid foundation for generations that will follow.

“Together, we can create a legacy of progress, prosperity, and sustainable development that will define the future of Rivers State and give her the pride of place in the comity of states.”

In her goodwill message, the Director of International Operations at the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Stella Fubara, expressed delight that the news of the summit has started reverberating on the global stage.

She pointed to the commendations elicited from Governor Fubara for his commitment to laying the foundation for renewed economic growth of the State.

The global tourism expert urged the citizens to realize that they are the greatest resources and the answer to the expected economic development, which demands that they must be involved in the process, critically and passionately in their contributions to ensure growth.

She thanked the Governor for placing the State on the global map for potential investors to explore, given the diverse opportunities available, and charged him to sustain the momentum to realize the vision of turning the State into the best investment destination of the present and future generations.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, and other important dignitaries attended day two at the State Economic and Investment Summit, with its theme: ‘Rivers Emerge: Advancing Pathways To Economic Growth And Sustainability’.

The epochal event was held at the main Auditorium of the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The Governor, along with the former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke, had accompanied the Keynote Speaker, and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, to the summit venue for his presentation.

Part of the focus included: harnessing the blue economy: investment opportunities for sustainable coastal and marine sector growth; impact of government regulations: enhancing the ease of doing business in Rivers State; attracting investment in manufacturing: strategies for collaboration and partnership; diversification strategies: reducing dependency on oil and gas and fostering economic resilience.

