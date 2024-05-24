Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 in Kano for installation despite court order

Friday, May 24, 2024 11:12 am


Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at Africa House, Government House, Kano, on Friday awaiting his installation as the 16 Emir of Kano.

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11, has arrived Kano on a low-key reception, in preparation for his installation rituals as the 16th Emir of Kano, in the face of a Federal High Court order stopping the ceremony.

He is currently in Kano Government House ahead of arrangements to ensure his re-installation.

An impeccable source within Kano Government House told our Correspondent that adequate arrangements are on top gear to vacate the Federal High Court Order.

Our Correspondent reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Kano  halted the installation of  Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11, as the Emir of Kano.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday signed the Kano Emirate bill (2024) into law and announced the former CBN Governor as the one and only Emir of Kano, after ordering the deposed Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya to vacate the their Palace hand over their instruments of power to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

But the Court has suddenly faulted  the implementation of the new  Kano Emirate law, that crushed the five Emirates and return Kano on its former status as one of the largest Emirates in sub-Saharan Africa.

In a suit brought before the Presiding Judge, Justice A.M Liman by Alhaji Aminu Bappa Dan Agundi ( Sarkin Dawaki Babba), on Thursday the Court averred that the implementation and the operation of the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law, 2024 (1445 A.H) be suspended.

Justice Liman ordered that:  “An order of Interim Injunction of this honourable Court suspending not giving effect to, not implementing the Operation of the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024 (1445 A.H), as they affect all offices and institutions of all the Emirate Councils created under the provision of Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019, (1441 A.H).

“An order of Interim Injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 5th – 8th Respondents from enforcing, executing, implementing and operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024.

“ In the alternative to relief 3 above, an Order of Interim Injunction of this Honourable court for the maintenance and preservation of the subject matter and or the preservation of the status quo by all parties to this suit, pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff/applicant’s Originating motion before this Honourable Court as well as AN ORDER of accelerated hearing on this matter.”

However,  Kano remains calm and peaceful as at the time of filling in this report.

