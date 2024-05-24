Just in: Emir Sanusi receives letter of reinstatement

Friday, May 24, 2024 2:15 pm


Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at Africa House, Government House, Kano, on Friday awaiting his installation as the 16 Emir of Kano.

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf,  on Friday, presented letter of appointmentreinstatement to Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11, officially confirming him as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The ceremony which took place at Government House, Kano,  was attended by top politicians and some highly-placed Kano citizens.

In his remarks while prosenting the letter, Governor Yusuf said: “We return Sanusi out of conviction that he was victimized in 2019. We also return him as the rightful Emir of Kano, to continue the good job he was doing for the good of Kano people.”

Justifying the presentation of the appointment letter to Emir Sanusi even with the Federal High Court Order, Governor Yusuf maintained that: “Once a Bill is signed into law, it has become law and nobody can change that. Your reappointment was guided by the collective belief and judgement of your competency, dedication and zeal for the development of Kano State and it’s environs.

“As you ascend the throne of the Kano Emirate of Kano State, you should be guided in your conducts by the teachings of Islam which you are known for.”

Governor Yusuf  further appealed to Emir Sanusi to, ” reunite the family of Ibrahim Dabo and also do more to ensure that Islamic sects are brought together as one worshipers of Allah.”

 Our Correspondent reports that security was beefed up within and around Government House, as residents move about their daily businesses without fear.

A happy and controlled crowd were sighted in and around Government House premises during the presentation ceremony.

