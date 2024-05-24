Ganduje donates over N5.3 million, 50 bags of rice to victims of Kano Mosque attack

*As death toll rises to 18

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The national chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Thursday, donated N5, 350, 000, 50 bags of rice and other food items to victims of Kano Mosque attack.

Our Correspondent reports that 18 out of 25 victims of the attack have lost their lives, while seven are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Shafiu Abuvakar (38) had set a Mosque ablaze in Gezawa Local Government Area during a dawn prayer, as 25 people sustained various degrees of fire burns.

Ganduje, the chairman of The Ganduje Foubdation, through which platform the donations were made, had sympathized with the victims .

He sent a delegation that visited the surviving victims at the Murtala Mohammed Socialist hospital and also scene of the incident at Gezawa where he promised to rebuild the burnt Mosque.

The delegation led by the chairman of APC in Kano, Prince Abdullahi Abbas gave N50, 000 to each of the seven victims at the hospital, while the sum of N5 million was donated to members of their family in Gezawa town.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those who have died as a result of the attack and wished those at the hospital quick recovery.