Ganduje donates over N5.3 million, 50 bags of rice to victims of Kano Mosque attack

Ganduje donates over N5.3 million, 50 bags of rice to victims of Kano Mosque attack

Friday, May 24, 2024 8:08 pm


 

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje

*As death toll rises to 18

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The national chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Thursday, donated N5, 350, 000, 50 bags of rice and other food items  to victims of Kano Mosque attack.

Our Correspondent reports that 18 out of 25 victims of the attack have lost their lives, while seven  are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Shafiu Abuvakar (38) had set a Mosque ablaze in Gezawa Local Government Area during a dawn prayer, as 25 people sustained various degrees of fire burns.

Ganduje, the chairman of The Ganduje Foubdation, through which platform the donations were made, had sympathized with the victims .

He sent a delegation  that visited the surviving victims  at the Murtala Mohammed Socialist  hospital and also scene of  the incident at Gezawa where he promised to rebuild the burnt Mosque.

The delegation led by the chairman of APC in Kano, Prince Abdullahi Abbas gave N50, 000 to each of the seven victims at the hospital, while the sum of N5 million was donated to members of their family in Gezawa town.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those who have died as a result of the attack and wished those at the hospital quick recovery.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Grace Estate 2 hours ago

    Gov Umo Eno set to commission mass housing on Saturday, May 25
    An accident scene 4 hours ago

    Accident claims 5 lives in Kogi
    Prof. Ayo Banjo 5 hours ago

    22 days after 90th birthday: Former UI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ayo Banjo dies
    Dr. Olasupo Olusi, paid a working visit with his key officials to Governor Uzodimma 6 hours ago

    Bank of Industry, Uzodimma partner to enhance Imo citizens businesses
    Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 receiving his letter of reinstatement,Governor Kabir Yusuf 6 hours ago

    Photos news: Behold, Sanusi ‘s letter of reinstatement
    Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11 with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at Africa House, Government House, Kano, on Friday awaiting his installation as the 16 Emir of Kano. 8 hours ago

    Just in: Emir Sanusi receives letter of reinstatement
    First Lady of Edo State, Dr. (Mrs) Betsy Obaseki, and Chief Executive of Native Media TV, Dr. Rogers Ofime 10 hours ago

    Human trafficking :Edo State Partners Native Media on new Telenovela
    Lt Gen Lagbaja during the visit 10 hours ago

    Chief of Army Staff Lagbaja Visit Ogun, Charges Troop to Redoubled Effort